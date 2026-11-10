How to get Brentford vs Arsenal tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brentford host Arsenal on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

The two clubs met most recently in a Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium in February 2026, which ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Prior to that stalemate, Arsenal secured a convincing 2-0 victory over the Bees at home in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League kick-off?

Brentford vs Arsenal kicks off at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 13 2 Dec 2026 - 15:15 Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be bought directly through the official Brentford ticketing portal if you hold a My Bees Membership. Because this is a high-demand Category fixture, sales are typically structured in phases based on Ticket Access Points (TAPs).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Face Value: Typically range from £50 to £85 .

Typically range from . Official Hospitality Packages: Typically starting from £150 to £350+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seats: Generally start from around £90 to £150+ .

Generally start from around . Premium or Central Sideline Seats: Generally start from around £250 to £400+.

Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brentford vs Arsenal Form

Brentford carry a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding six in that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Hull City, which followed a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool. The standout result in that run was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, and they also drew 2-2 with Aston Villa.

Arsenal's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup, which they lost 5-3 on penalties. Before that, the Gunners beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League, drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest. They also beat Lille 3-0 in European competition during this run.

Brentford vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in a Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium in February 2026, which ended 1-1. Before that, Arsenal beat Brentford 2-0 at home in December 2025. Across the last five recorded Premier League meetings, Arsenal hold the stronger record, with two wins to Brentford's one and two draws, including a 3-1 Arsenal victory at the Gtech Community Stadium in January 2025.