How to get Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Borussia Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Dortmund hold the recent upper hand in the head-to-head record, including a thrilling 3-2 victory in their last home meeting. Matches between these two sides are traditionally fast-paced and high-scoring, producing 22 total goals across their last five meetings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 24 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Signal Iduna Park

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets?

Options to buy tickets for a Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match at Signal Iduna Park include:

1. Official Club Channels

Official BVB Ticket Portal : Official Borussia Dortmund club members get first access during the presale window. High-demand fixtures like Eintracht Frankfurt often sell out during the member sale before reaching a general public sale.

BVB Official Secondary Market: Integrated into the official BVB ticket platform, season ticket holders who cannot attend re-sell their seats safely at official face value.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park vary significantly depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets through official club channels or secondary market tickets:

1. Official Primary Face-Value Prices (BVB Ticket Portal)

When bought directly through Borussia Dortmund, prices are fixed based on stadium category:

Standing Places (Südtribüne / Yellow Wall): €18.50 (regular) or €11.00–€12.00 (concessions / under 18)

Seated Tickets (Category 6 to Category 1): €35.00 to €85.00 depending on location and block

Special Category / Premium Seats: €95.00

Youth / Children Tickets: €10.00 to €20.00 depending on age category

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission (Resale): Starting from around €75.00 to €180.00+ for basic seating or standing sections, with average mid-tier seats running between €150.00 and €250.00.

VIP / Hospitality Packages: Starting from €400.00 to €700.00+ per person (includes premium seats, lounge access, food, and beverages).

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Form

Borussia Dortmund enter this match with five wins from their last five across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just five. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Bundesliga win at VfB Stuttgart, and they also put five past HEBC Hamburg in the DFB-Pokal without reply. Three wins, no draws, and no defeats in Bundesliga action represent an unblemished start to the league campaign.

Eintracht Frankfurt's last five matches tell a more varied story: two wins, two draws, and one defeat, with 19 goals scored and 12 conceded across those fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, and a 3-1 win at Mainz was their strongest league performance of the run. A 4-1 defeat at Augsburg earlier in September remains a concern.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 Bundesliga win for Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park in May 2026. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Dortmund hold the advantage with two wins to Frankfurt's one, alongside two draws. The five matches have produced 22 goals in total, underlining a pattern of open, high-scoring contests between these two sides.