Atalanta host Genoa on Monday, Desember 14, 2026 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo.

During the 2025/26 campaign, Atalanta cruised to a 4-0 Coppa Italia round-of-16 win in Bergamo before edging a 1-0 Serie A victory in Genoa via a late Isak Hien header. However, Genoa showed greater resilience in their most recent clash on May 2, 2026, holding Atalanta to a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the New Balance Arena.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Atalanta vs Genoa, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Atalanta vs Genoa Serie A kick-off?

Atalanta vs Genoa kicks off at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo on Monday, Desember 14, 2026.

How to buy Atalanta vs Genoa Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Atalanta vs Genoa Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Atalanta Official Website & Ticketing Portal: The primary and most secure source for tickets is Atalanta's official ticketing platform. Tickets typically become available a few weeks before the match, starting with priority sales for Dea Card holders (Atalanta's loyalty/membership card) before opening up to general sale.

The primary and most secure source for tickets is Atalanta's official ticketing platform. Tickets typically become available a few weeks before the match, starting with priority sales for Dea Card holders (Atalanta's loyalty/membership card) before opening up to general sale. Genoa CFC Official Ticketing (Away Section): If you are supporting Genoa and looking to sit in the away sector (Settore Ospiti), tickets are sold through Genoa's official ticketing channel, usually requiring a Tessera del Tifoso (Genoa loyalty card) and restricted to visiting supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Atalanta vs Genoa Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Atalanta vs Genoa Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Shortside Goals (Curva Nord Pisani / Curva Sud Morosini): €25 to €35.

€25 to €35. Away Section (Settore Ospiti): €30 to €35.

€30 to €35. Longside Lower Lateral (Parterre Rinascimento): €80 to €85.

€80 to €85. Main Grandstand Lateral (Tribuna Rinascimento / Rinascimento G): €110 to €130.

€110 to €130. Premium Main Stand (Tribuna Ovest / Tribuna Onore): €110 to €175+.

€110 to €175+. VIP Hospitality (Pitch View): €150 to €195+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Curva / Shortside Sections: Generally starting around €65 to €75.

Generally starting around Longside / Sideline Seats: Typically ranging from €85 to €135.

Typically ranging from Covered Grandstand & Premium Views: Ranging anywhere from €160 to €300+.

Atalanta vs Genoa Serie A: Everything you need to know

Atalanta vs Genoa Form

Atalanta have recorded one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 win at Monza in Serie A, a result that snapped a run without a victory. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League and suffered a heavy 0-3 home loss to Parma. Across those five games, Atalanta scored eight goals and conceded ten, reflecting their defensive vulnerabilities during this period.

Genoa have won three and lost two of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 defeat away to AC Milan, though before that they had strung together three consecutive wins against Lecce, Juventus and Venezia. De Rossi's side scored six goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with back-to-back victories over Juventus and Lecce standing out as the highlights.

Atalanta vs Genoa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 2 May 2026 in Serie A, when the game at the New Balance Arena ended 0-0. Before that, Genoa beat Atalanta 0-1 at home in December 2025 in the league, while Atalanta won the Coppa Italia meeting between the two sides 4-0 in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atalanta have won twice and Genoa once, with two draws, and Atalanta have scored ten goals to Genoa's four in that span.