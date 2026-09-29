How to get Argentina vs Benin tickets: Friendlies prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

World champions Argentina host Benin on October 6, 2026, at the iconic Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires for a historic international fixture.

Dubbed The Last Tango, this emotional match marks the final international appearance of Lionel Messi for La Albiceleste, capping off an extraordinary career.

With football fans around the globe eager to witness this landmark farewell, GOAL has all the information you need on ticket availability, pricing, and how to secure your seats right now.

When is Argentina vs Benin Friendlies kick-off?

Friendlies - Game Week 1 6 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Where to buy Argentina vs Benin tickets?

Official tickets for the Argentina vs Benin match at Estadio Mas Monumental were made available through DeporTick, the official primary sales platform for the Argentine Football Association. Fans seeking tickets at face value must register an account on DeporTick to complete a purchase. However, because this game marks Messi final international match, official allocations sold out rapidly.

If you were unable to secure a pass during the initial sale, StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Argentina vs Benin tickets?

Official ticket prices on DeporTick start at $60 USD for popular standing general admission sections. Upper tier grandstand seating starts around $120 USD, while prime lower tier seats range up to $320 USD depending on the stadium sector.

If official options are no longer available, StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. ccasion live.

Here is a quick summary of starting prices:

Popular General Admission (Official): Starts at $60 USD

Platea Alta Upper Tier (Official): Starts at $120 USD

Platea Media & Lower Tier (Official): $210 USD to $320 USD

Secondary Market General Admission (StubHub): Starts at $78 USD

Argentina vs Benin Friendlies: Everything you need to know

Argentina vs Benin Form

Argentina have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Their most recent win before that final was a 1-2 victory over England in the semi-final. Across those five matches, Argentina scored 10 goals and conceded six. They beat Switzerland 3-1 and edged past Egypt 3-2 and Cabo Verde 3-2 in the earlier rounds, showing a consistent ability to find the net.

Benin have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations qualification. They suffered a heavy 5-1 loss to Togo in a friendly in June, though they did claim wins against Guinea and Liberia earlier in the year.

Argentina vs Benin: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Argentina and Benin is available for this fixture. Further historical context will be updated if records become available ahead of kick-off.



