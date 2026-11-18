Angers host Strasbourg on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers.

Despite the even overall record, recent fixtures have produced plenty of drama, highlighted by Strasbourg’s emphatic 5-0 home triumph in October 2025. Angers responded with grit in their most recent clash in May 2026, fighting back from a Julio Enciso penalty to secure a 1-1 draw in Angers via a second-half equalizer from Goduine Koyalipou.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Angers vs Strasbourg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Angers vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 kick-off?

Angers vs Strasbourg kicks off at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

How to buy Angers vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Angers vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through the official Angers SCO ticketing website (billetterie.angers-sco.fr) for seats in the home stands at Stade Raymond Kopa, or via RC Strasbourg Alsace's official portal if you are looking to sit in the away supporters' section.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Angers vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Angers vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Behind-the-goal stands (Shortside / Tribune Copain or Poutet): Typically priced from €15 to €25 .

Typically priced from . Lateral or central grandstands (Longside / Tribune Saint-Léonard or Jean Bouin): Usually range between €30 to €60 .

Usually range between . VIP and hospitality packages: Generally range from €120 to upwards of €250.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-level or Shortside Tier: Generally start around €28 to €35 .

Generally start around . Standard Central and Longside: Frequently list between €50 and €90 .

Frequently list between . Premium or High-demand Seats: Can scale upwards of €100 to €140+.

Angers vs Strasbourg Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Angers vs Strasbourg Form

Angers have recorded zero wins, one draw, and four defeats across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 loss to Nice on November 8, and they also suffered a 5-1 defeat to Brest earlier in the run. A goalless draw with Lorient represents their only point across those five games. Angers scored three goals and conceded nine in that period.

Strasbourg have won one, drawn zero, and lost four of their last five Ligue 1 fixtures. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 defeat to Toulouse on November 6, following a 5-1 home win over Auxerre on November 1. They also lost to Rennes, Paris Saint-Germain, and Nice in that five-match stretch. Strasbourg scored ten goals and conceded nine across those games.

Angers vs Strasbourg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 10, 2026, when Angers and Strasbourg drew 1-1 in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Before that, Strasbourg won 5-0 when the sides met in Strasbourg in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Strasbourg hold two wins to Angers' two, with one draw, and the sides have shared 11 goals across those encounters.