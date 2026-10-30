How to get Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite returns with a blockbuster Matchday 5 encounter as Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Ittihad host Uzbek champions Pakhtakor at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Monday, November 23, 2026.

GOAL has all the essential information on schedules, ticketing platforms, and price tiers so you can secure tickets right now.

When is Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 23 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Where to buy Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor tickets?

Tickets for Al Ittihad home matches are distributed officially through the club ticketing portal powered by Webook, accessible via the official Webook website and the Al Ittihad Tickets mobile application. Season ticket members receive priority booking windows, after which remaining single-match tickets go on general sale to the public.

If tickets sell out on the primary box office, secondary ticketing platforms provide alternative access. Secondary marketplace Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

Step-by-step process to secure your seat:

Visit the official Webook platform or open the Al Ittihad Tickets app. Search for Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor under AFC Champions League Elite events. Select your preferred grandstand category and seat quantity. Complete your checkout details and complete payment in SAR. If primary allocations are exhausted, head directly to Ticombo to browse remaining fan resale options.

How much are Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor tickets?

Standard admission tickets on the official Webook ticketing platform start from 30 SAR for upper-tier behind-the-goal seating, with central lower-bowl categories ranging up to 150 SAR depending on category selection.

On the secondary market, prices on Ticombo start at approximately 1,340 SAR (around 357 USD) for shortside upper-tier seating, with prices climbing for longside lower-tier views as matchday approaches.

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent Form

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 26, and they also beat Al-Ettifaq 1-4 in the Saudi Pro League. Their two defeats came against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC and Al Hilal, with the latter ending 3-2. Across those five matches, Ittihad scored ten goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded but defensively open side.

Pakhtakor Tashkent have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-0 defeat to Al Quwa Al Jawiya in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also lost 1-3 to Neftchi Fargona in the Uzbek League. Their best result in the run was a 3-1 win over Bunyodkor Tashkent. Pakhtakor scored six goals and conceded six across the five games.

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 2, 2012, when Pakhtakor Tashkent hosted Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite and lost 1-2. Across the four recorded head-to-head matches, all played in the AFC Champions League Elite in 2009 and 2012, Al Ittihad won three and one match ended in a draw. Al Ittihad scored ten goals in those four meetings compared to three for Pakhtakor.