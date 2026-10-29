How to get Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Hilal host Al Diriyah on Friday, November 20, 2026 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

During their recent five-match run, Al Hilal's potent attack has netted 13 goals while conceding just four times, underlining their strong balanced play. Al Diriyah experience a more inconsistent run of results in the Saudi Pro League, managing two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah kicks off at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 14 20 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League match, you have a few primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Al Hilal's official home match tickets are typically released and sold through the official BLU Store platform. You can choose from multiple tiers including General Admission, Club View, VIP, and VVIP packages.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League match vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Behind Goal: SAR 30 – SAR 50

SAR 30 – SAR 50 Corners & Upper Sidelines: SAR 60 – SAR 90

SAR 60 – SAR 90 Category 1 / Lower Main Stand: SAR 100 – SAR 150

SAR 100 – SAR 150 VIP & Premium Hospitality: SAR 250 – SAR 500+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / General Seating: SAR 150 – SAR 350

SAR 150 – SAR 350 Prime Sideline & Club Views: SAR 400 – SAR 900

SAR 400 – SAR 900 VIP Boxes & Premium Sections: SAR 1,000 – SAR 4,500+

Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah Form

Al Hilal arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions with just one defeat. That loss came against Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League on September 7, but they have responded with four consecutive wins since. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also recorded a 6-0 thrashing of Al-Taawoun in the league — a result that signals the attacking threat they carry. Across those five matches they have scored 13 goals, conceding just four.

Al Diriyah have a more mixed record, taking two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Saudi Pro League outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-0 loss to Al Nassr, and they also fell to a 2-0 defeat against Al Qadsiah. A goalless draw with Abha and a 1-2 win at Al Fateh sit in between, making their form difficult to read heading into this fixture.

Al Hilal vs Al Diriyah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al Hilal and Al Diriyah across recent meetings. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.