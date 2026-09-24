How to get Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite features a high-voltage continental encounter as Qatari side Al Gharafa SC host Iranian giants Esteghlal FC. Both clubs carry incredible pedigree and loyal followings, making this group stage fixture an essential match for Asian football enthusiasts across the region.

GOAL has all the key information on dates, venue details, and ticket options so you can lock in your seats and experience the match live right now.

When is Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal kicks off at 18:15 UTC on September 24, 2026, with the venue yet to be confirmed for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 12 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Where to buy Al Gharafa SC vs Esteghlal FC tickets?

Official match tickets for Al Gharafa SC home fixtures in the AFC Champions League Elite are made available through Qatar official primary ticketing outlets and the club official platforms. Supporters are advised to check official club channels first when general admission sales go live.

If tickets are completely sold out on the official primary vendor, secondary ticketing platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Al Gharafa SC vs Esteghlal FC tickets?

Ticket prices for AFC Champions League Elite matches vary based on stadium seating tier, view quality, and general fixture demand.

On official primary ticketing outlets, standard general admission tickets typically start at around 30 SAR to 50 SAR for general seating sections.

If official primary allocations sell out, market availability will dictate resale pricing. On secondary platforms such as Ticombo, ticket options start at approximately 80 SAR for standard admission passes.

To secure the cheapest ticket options, act fast once general sales go live or explore available listings on secondary marketplaces before options sell out.

Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal Form

Al-Gharafa have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, and a 4-1 defeat to Al-Sadd in the Stars League is the heaviest result in that run. Across those five games, Al-Gharafa scored five goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that has been vulnerable defensively. Their only win came against Al-Shahaniya with a 2-1 scoreline.

Esteghlal have gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches, recording two wins and three draws. The standout result is a 3-0 victory over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 14, with their other win a narrow 1-0 over Paykan in the Persian Gulf Pro League. Three of their five matches ended without conceding, pointing to a defensively disciplined side. They have scored five goals and conceded one across that period.

Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Esteghlal have the stronger record in recent meetings between these two clubs. The most recent encounter, played in September 2024 in the AFC Champions League Elite, ended in a 3-0 win for Esteghlal. Across the three head-to-head fixtures on record, Esteghlal have won twice and drawn once, with Al-Gharafa yet to claim a victory against their Iranian opponents in this competition.



