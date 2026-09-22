The Jeddah Derby stands as one of the most intense and historic rivalries in Middle Eastern football, pitting Saudi giants Al Ittihad and Al Ahli against each other in a thrilling showdown. With bragging rights and crucial points on the line in the Roshn Saudi League, matches between these cross-town rivals regularly create an unforgettable atmosphere.

Demands for seats at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah are high, but securing your entry to this marquee event does not have to be difficult. GOAL has compiled all the vital match details, venue schedules, pricing information, and online ticket purchase options to help you grab your spot in the stands today.

When is Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Thursday, 26 November 2026, 20:00 AST Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli Alinma Stadium, Jeddah Tickets

Where to buy Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli tickets?

Official tickets are sold directly through WeBook, the official ticketing platform for the Roshn Saudi League, as well as the official website of the home club, Al Ittihad. General sale releases usually occur around 10 to 14 days before matchday, though primary allocations tend to sell out rapidly due to high demand.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli tickets?

Primary ticket prices via official platforms start at SAR 59 for standard upper tier tickets, while lower level pitchside seats go up depending on category and stadium location.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with prices starting from around SAR 95.

Everything you need to know about Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli

The Jeddah Derby is a cornerstone fixture of football in Saudi Arabia. As two of the country's most decorated clubs, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli share a fierce local rivalry that spans decades, drawing massive crowds to King Abdullah Sports City whenever they meet.

Al Ittihad enter the matchup looking to build on their strong league position, while Al Ahli aim to make a statement victory on rival turf. Fans heading to the stadium can expect high intensity, world-class individual quality, and an electric backdrop from two of the most passionate fanbases in Asian football.