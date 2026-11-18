AGF host FC Twente on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Cepheus Park Randers in Randers.

AGF Aarhus and FC Twente share a sparse competitive history, with their most notable past encounters dating back to a tightly contested two-legged tie in the UEFA Europa League decades ago. The two sides cross paths again in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League, bringing contrasting forms into the winter fixture list.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AGF vs FC Twente, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AGF vs FC Twente Conference League kick-off?

AGF vs FC Twente takes place at Cepheus Park Randers in Randers on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Cepheus Park Randers

How to buy AGF vs FC Twente Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming AGF vs FC Twente Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official AGF Ticket Portal (Home Club): Since AGF is hosting the fixture, tickets can be accessed directly through the official AGF ticketing platform (billet.agf.dk). Home supporters and neutral sections are managed through their standard ticketing channels.

Since AGF is hosting the fixture, tickets can be accessed directly through the official AGF ticketing platform (billet.agf.dk). Home supporters and neutral sections are managed through their standard ticketing channels. FC Twente Away Section: For traveling supporters backing the Dutch side, official ticketing information and allocations are coordinated directly via FC Twente's official ticket shop and club channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AGF vs FC Twente Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the AGF vs FC Twente Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

FC Twente Away Section: Priced at €20 .

Priced at . AGF Home Sections: Typically range from roughly €25 to €60.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Upper Tier Seats: €80 to €95

Premium & Prime Sideline Seating: €160 to €240

VIP & Executive Hospitality Packages: €250 to €450+

AGF vs FC Twente Conference League: Everything you need to know

AGF vs FC Twente Form

AGF have won two, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one result unaccounted for in the sequence. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over AC Horsens in the Superleague, following a 0-0 draw with Braga in the Conference League. A 2-0 defeat to Broendby IF earlier in the run represents their only loss. AGF have scored five goals and conceded two across the five matches.

FC Twente have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Ajax in the Eredivisie, before which they beat Pafos FC 3-1 in the Conference League. Twente's 9-0 thrashing of Excelsior stands out as the highlight of the run. They have scored nineteen goals and conceded four across those five matches.

AGF vs FC Twente: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for AGF and FC Twente ahead of this fixture.