AEK Athens host Galatasaray on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at the Allwyn Arena in Athens.

AEK Athens and Galatasaray have very limited prior encounters, with their only notable past meeting being a club friendly in July 2018 where AEK Athens secured a narrow 3-2 victory. The upcoming December fixture at the Allwyn Arena marks the first-ever competitive meeting between AEK Athens and Galatasaray in UEFA competitions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AEK Athens vs Galatasaray, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AEK Athens vs Galatasaray Champions League kick-off?

AEK Athens vs Galatasaray takes place at the Allwyn Arena in Athenson Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 8 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Allwyn Arena

How to buy AEK Athens vs Galatasaray Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming AEK Athens vs Galatasaray Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official ticketing platforms of either AEK Athens or Galatasaray, typically accessed via their respective official club websites.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AEK Athens vs Galatasaray Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the AEK Athens vs Galatasaray Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Tiers: Typically range from approximately €30 to €120 .

Typically range from approximately . VIP / Hospitality Packages: Generally range from €250 to upwards of €600.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier Seating: Resale listings typically start around €400 to €460 .

Resale listings typically start around . Lower Tier & Premium Sections: Prices frequently range from €480 up to over €1,500.

AEK Athens vs Galatasaray Champions League: Everything you need to know

AEK Athens vs Galatasaray Form

AEK Athens have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding nine in that period. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Super League win over Levadiakos, though that followed back-to-back losses to Real Madrid in the Champions League and Panathinaikos in the league. The defeat to Real Madrid, a 3-2 result, highlighted defensive frailty at a critical stage. Their best result in the run was a 5-0 thrashing of Panetolikos, though their overall record shows inconsistency.

Galatasaray have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding just four across that run. Their most recent game was a 4-3 Super Lig win over Amed Sportif, and they have also claimed victories over VfB Stuttgart and Lille in the Champions League during this period. The win over Fenerbahce, 2-1 in the Super Lig, stands out as a result of particular quality. Galatasaray have not lost in any competition across their last five outings.

AEK Athens vs Galatasaray: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between AEK Athens and Galatasaray in this dataset took place on 31 July 2018, a Club Friendly in which AEK Athens won 3-2. That result represents the sole head-to-head reference point available, meaning historical patterns between the two sides are limited in scope.