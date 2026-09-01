How to buy Süper Lig 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices, venue information and more

The Turkish Süper Lig never fails to entertain and thrill. Electrifying matchday atmospheres, high-scoring encounters and enthralling title races are just some of the enticing reasons why fans flock to book match tickets. You can secure seats today at some epic upcoming matches.

To further add to the Süper Lig excitement this season, the big clubs have been splashing the cash to bring in some of the sport's elite names.

Fenerbahce spent €39 million on Mason Greenwood from Marseille and Galatasaray won the tug-of-war with other European clubs to secure the signature of AC Milan's Rafael Leão for €38 million. However the headline-grabbing transfer of course was made by Trabzonspor, who sensationally snared Mohamed Salah on a free.

Galatasaray claimed the Süper Lig crown for a fourth successive occasion last season, a feat they also achieved between 1997-2000. Okan Buruk's boys from Istanbul now look to secure a record-breaking fifth title on the spin. However, other giants of the Turkish football scene, such as Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor will be keen to stop them.

Let GOAL give you all the latest Turkish Süper Lig ticket information, including the upcoming schedule, where you can buy match tickets and how much they cost.

Upcoming Turkish Süper Lig standout fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Fri, Sep 4 (8pm) Istanbul Başakşehir vs Galatasaray Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (8pm) Fenerbahçe vs Beşiktaş Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (8pm) Trabzonspor vs Gençlerbirliği Şenol Güneş Sports Complex (Trabzon) Tickets Fri, Sep 11 (8pm) Beşiktaş vs Erzurumspor Tüpraş Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Sun, Sep 13 (8pm) Galatasaray vs Kocaelispor Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex - RAMS Park (Istanbul) Tickets Mon, Sep 14 (8pm) Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe Gaziantep Stadium (Gaziantep) Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (8pm) Istanbul Başakşehir vs Gençlerbirliği Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (8pm) Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Şenol Güneş Sports Complex (Trabzon) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (5pm) Fenerbahçe vs Eyüpspor Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadyumu (Istanbul) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (8pm) Amed vs Beşiktaş Diyarbakır Stadyumu (Diyarbakır) Tickets

How to buy Turkish Süper Lig tickets

Official Turkish Süper Lig match tickets can be purchased through the centralized electronic ticketing platform Passo (or the Passo mobile app), and they typically go on sale only 3 to 5 days before each specific matchday.

High-profile clubs like Galatasaray or Fenerbahçe open priority sale windows first for club members or premium fan card tiers.

Due to strict Turkish sports laws designed to prevent violence and ticket scalping, you cannot simply buy a standard ticket; it must be bound electronically to an authorized fan identity card.

Before buying a ticket, every individual attending must have an active Passo Taraftar Card (formerly known as Passolig). One card cannot be used to scan multiple people into the stadium.

To apply for a card, you must visit the official Passo Taraftar site or download the Passo mobile app. Foreign fans/tourists must select the foreign passport option, enter their passport details, and upload a clear passport photo.

In addition, fans can purchase Turkish Süper Lig match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Turkish Süper Lig tickets?

Official Turkish Süper Lig match tickets generally cost between 1,000 TL-15,000 TL (€25 to €400+), but they vary heavily depending on the profile of the home club, the opponent, and the chosen seating tier.

Pricing splits distinctly down competitive and geographic boundaries:

The Big Clubs: Standard seats at Galatasaray (RAMS Park), Fenerbahçe (Şükrü Saracoğlu), and Beşiktaş (Tüpraş Stadium) home matches, usually begin at around €30-€150, while high-profile local derbies can see prices surge to €100-€350+.

Mid-Table & Anatolian Clubs: Those smaller teams based outside the capital, Istanbul (e.g., Konyaspor, Gaziantep, Kasımpaşa) offer very affordable tickets, with standard adult seats often starting under €20.

Keep tabs on the clubs' official ticket portals for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Turkish Süper Lig stadiums and venues

Club Stadium & location Capacity Galatasaray RAMS Park - Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi (Istanbul) 53,978 Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu (Istanbul) 47,911 Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium (Beşiktaş) 42,445 Konyaspor Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium (Konya) 42,000 Trabzonspor Papara Park (Trabzon) 41,000 Gaziantep Gaziantep Stadium (Gaziantep) 35,574 Kocaelispor Kocaeli Stadium (İzmit) 34,829 Samsunspor Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium (Samsun) 34,303 Amed Diyarbakır Stadium (Diyarbakır) 33,000 Erzurumspor Kazım Karabekir Stadium (Erzurum) 21,374 Gençlerbirliği Eryaman Stadium (Ankara) 20,500 Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadium (İzmir) 19,713 Istanbul Başakşehir Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium (Istanbul) 17,067 Rizespor Çaykur Didi Stadium (Rize) 15,197 Corum Çorum City Stadium (Çorum) 15,000 Kasımpaşa Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium (Istanbul) 13,797 Eyüpspor Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium (Istanbul) 13,797 Alanyaspor Alanya Oba Stadium (Alanya) 9,789



