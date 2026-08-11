How to buy FA Cup 2026/27 tickets: Confirmed round dates, average ticket prices & more

The 2026/27 FA Cup promises to live up to its reputation as the world’s most unpredictable knockout competition, as clubs from across the English football pyramid compete for a spot at Wembley Stadium for the ultimate showdown.

After months of qualifying rounds, giant-killings, and high-octane drama, the stage will be set for another showpiece final at the home of English football in May 2027.

Let GOAL guide you through all the vital ticket information, including how to buy them, estimated costs, the competition schedule, and premium options.

What is the FA Cup schedule?

The qualifying rounds for this season’s FA Cup kicked off on Saturday, 8 August 2026.

The complete competition spans over nine months, culminating in the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 22 May 2027.

Key round dates for the tournament proper include:

November 7, 2026: First Round Proper (EFL League One & Two enter)

December 5, 2026: Second Round Proper

January 9, 2027: Third Round Proper (Premier League & Championship enter)

February 13, 2027: Fourth Round Proper

March 6, 2027: Fifth Round Proper

April 3, 2027: Quarter-finals

April 24–25, 2027: Semi-finals

May 22, 2027: Final

How to buy FA Cup match tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official participating club ticket portals is the safest and most reliable way to secure FA Cup seats.

Priority Allocations: FA Cup match tickets are not automatically included in a club's standard season ticket package. However, season ticket holders and official club members are given first priority access during dedicated purchasing windows.

FA Cup match tickets are not automatically included in a club's standard season ticket package. However, season ticket holders and official club members are given first priority access during dedicated purchasing windows. Wembley Allocations (Semi-Finals & Final): Participating clubs in the semi-finals and final receive individual ticket allocations (typically around 30,000 tickets per club for Wembley ties). These are distributed directly by the finalist clubs based on loyalty points and season ticket status.

Participating clubs in the semi-finals and final receive individual ticket allocations (typically around 30,000 tickets per club for Wembley ties). These are distributed directly by the finalist clubs based on loyalty points and season ticket status. Secondary Marketplaces: For supporters who miss out on official club allocations, secondary platforms offer alternative resale options for high-demand matches. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

How much are FA Cup match tickets?

Demand and ticket prices increase as the competition progresses toward the Wembley showpiece in May. Here's a breakdown of the average ticket prices:

Host Club Discretion (Rounds 1–6): The FA sets a minimum ticket price of £10 for the early rounds through to the Quarter-finals. Home clubs set face-value prices based on the opponent tier and seating location.

The FA sets a minimum ticket price of £10 for the early rounds through to the Quarter-finals. Home clubs set face-value prices based on the opponent tier and seating location. Wembley Tiering (Semi-Finals & Final): Official Wembley prices are standardized across Category 1 to Category 4 seating bands, with adult tickets ranging from £30 to £120 for semi-finals and £50 to £255 for the final.

Date Round Location Est. Average Face-Value Price Saturday, Nov 7, 2026 First Round Proper Various Grounds £10 – £25 Saturday, Dec 5, 2026 Second Round Proper Various Grounds £15 – £30 Saturday, Jan 9, 2027 Third Round Proper Various Grounds £20 – £45 Saturday, Feb 13, 2027 Fourth Round Proper Various Grounds £25 – £50 Saturday, Mar 6, 2027 Fifth Round Proper Various Grounds £30 – £60 Saturday, Apr 3, 2027 Quarter-finals Various Grounds £35 – £75 Saturday, Apr 24, 2027 Semi-finals Wembley Stadium, London £45 – £90 (Avg: ~£60) Saturday, May 22, 2027 Final Wembley Stadium, London £50 – £175+ (Avg: ~£100)