How to buy Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the elite events on the global golfing calendar, serving as the opening tournament of the prestigious DP World Tour Play-Offs. Staged at the picturesque Yas Links Abu Dhabi since 2022, this Rolex Series showdown carries rich prestige dating back to 2006.

The competition welcomes the top 70 available golfers from the Race to Dubai rankings, creating an intense race for season-ending honors. Top global stars including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood regularly compete on the coastal links.

GOAL has all of the essential information you need to secure your tickets right now so you do not miss a moment of the action.

When is Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Thursday, 5 November 2026, 07:00 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Round 1 Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets Friday, 6 November 2026, 07:00 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Round 2 Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets Saturday, 7 November 2026, 07:00 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Round 3 Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets Sunday, 8 November 2026, 07:00 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Final Round Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets

Where to buy Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tickets?

Official tickets for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship are released directly through the DP World Tour official ticketing platform and Ticketmaster UAE. Fans can claim passes online by registering for their preferred tournament days.

If general allocation passes are fully booked on the official channels, Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. The secondary ticket marketplace enables fans to secure admissions shared by fans who can no longer make it to the venue.

How much are Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tickets?

Attending world-class golf in the UAE is accessible for every budget. On the official DP World Tour ticketing site, standard General Admission tickets start at AED 0, making ground entry completely free for spectators who register online in advance. Upgraded Ticket+ passes offering elevated viewing decks and beverage vouchers start at AED 175.

On secondary resale platforms like Ticombo, ticket prices typically start from around AED 150 depending on the day. If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticombo provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

Everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

First staged in 2006, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has grown into one of the most prominent tournaments in world golf. Historically staged at Abu Dhabi Golf Club with its iconic Falcon trophy, the event transitioned in 2022 to the spectacular Kyle Phillips designed Yas Links on Yas Island.

As part of the prestigious Rolex Series, the tournament represents the opening stage of the DP World Tour Play-Offs. The tournament features an exclusive field restricted to the top 70 available players on the Race to Dubai rankings, ensuring fierce competition without a midway cut. Headline competitors such as Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and past major winners battle across 72 holes for valuable season-ending points.

Here is what you should keep in mind when planning your tournament visit: