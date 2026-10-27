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The Rondo: Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or breakthrough, Alexia Putellas’ GOAT case and a ceremony that wouldn’t end

Kane gets his crown, Putellas fuels the GOAT debate, and the ceremony overstays its welcome. GOAL’s writers weigh in and make their early 2027 picks.

Alex Labidou, Celia Balf and Ryan Tolmich

  • Congratulations!

    If you’re reading this, you survived a grueling 700 minutes of pomp and ceremony to crown football’s best players. No, it wasn’t that long. It just felt like it.

    But somewhere between the musical numbers, celebrity cameos and attempts to turn the Ballon d’Or into the Oscars, there were actual stories.

    Harry Kane became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to claim football’s most coveted individual award. Alexia Putellas strengthened her case for GOAT status with a record-tying third women’s Ballon d’Or. And Spain seemingly needed an extra suitcase for the trip home.

    There weren’t many surprises, but there was plenty to unpack. With neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo in attendance, the night offered another reminder of football’s changing guard. Who are the emerging icons of this era?

    So, without further ado, here’s the latest edition of… The Rondo.

  • Thoughts on Harry Kane winning the Ballon d'Or?

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    PRESSE SPORTS

    Kane’s first Ballon d’Or rewards his relentless scoring and ends England’s 25-year wait for the award.

    Ryan Tolmich: The right decision. With no real standout candidate, it was a crowded field, but Kane’s win is simple: he was the sport’s most consistent player. In truth, he has been for quite some time, so even if you think he didn’t quite deserve it this year, there’s no denying that his resume has earned a Ballon d’Or section on it  

    Celia Balf: Dare I say, for an award ceremony dominated by Spain, kind of refreshing to see it go to Kane. Albeit kind of bizarre that Spain won the World Cup, they did have some qualified guys to take the biggest prize, but then it went to Kane. I’m not exactly celebrating his win - what kind of Arsenal fan would I be? But I’m sure England is pretty happy with the result.

    Alex Labidou: Well deserved. Harry Kane is arguably the best attacking force in football right now, a player you expect to score every time he steps onto the pitch. Given the talent England has produced, it’s remarkable that he’s the country’s first winner since Michael Owen in 2001. For Kane, though, this award also validates his decision to test himself in Germany a few years ago.

    Would he have won it had he stayed at Tottenham? Probably not. Bayern Munich’s standards and expectations are enormous, but Kane embraced that pressure. The move gave him the platform to pair his goals with major trophies, and he rose to the challenge.

  • Did Alexia Putellas deserve the Ballon d’Or?

    imago-sport-1085114570.jpg
    PRESSE SPORTS

    Putellas’ third Ballon d’Or strengthens her case as one of the greatest players in women’s football history.

    RT: For sure. She was the favorite for that reason and, although there were other players worthy of the accolade, it was Putellas who was the star of the show for that great Barca team. Now, her greatness is even further solidified, and her comeback from her ACL injury is one heck of a story. 

    CB: It had to be her. Again, Spain awards, but there was no way Aitana Bonmatí was going to win again because of her injuries. It's deserved, and after seeing her score in her 150th appearance for Spain against the U.S., it's clear Putellas remains as dominant as ever.

    AL: Yes, and she’s now firmly in Marta territory in the conversation about the greatest women’s player of all time. The Brazilian still has the edge, but a third Ballon d’Or only strengthens Putellas' case. After everything she achieved at Barcelona, can she add a fourth with London City Lionesses?

  • Any major surprises among the winners?

    FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026
    AFP

    Vicky Lopez was one of several Spanish winners during the Ballon d'Or ceremonies.

    RT: Not particularly. The best players were all recognized, as were the best teams. No real controversy this year. 

    CB: I’d say Kane. It’s almost so deserving, but also doesn’t feel quite real because it’s been 25 years since England has had a Ballon d’Or winner.

    AL: No, but Spain’s influence was everywhere. On the pitch, there’s a strong argument that it’s the leading nation in world football right now, with both the men and women setting the standard. That success doesn’t erase the controversies surrounding the federation, but the talent is undeniable.

    Heck, even PSG’s men’s Club of the Year award had a Spanish connection, with Luis Enrique steering the ship.

  • The ceremony was over three hours long. Is that the appropriate length? What would you change?

    FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026
    AFP

    This year's Ballon d'Or was clearly inspired by the Academy Awards, but did the organizers get it right?

    RT: Cut it down! The length of this thing is absolutely insane. There’s all this talk about how attention spans aren’t strong enough for actual games, but we’re waiting twice as long for an award? Make this an hour and get out of there. 

    CB: No, it’s way too long. It also started late. For an award that almost every year reminds everyone how kind of ‘old’ it is, it can benefit from a healthy chop at the front and end. Also, the whole evening was delayed because of traffic, which was…comedy.

    AL: NO.

    The attempt to turn this into football’s Oscars feels misguided. At their best, the Academy Awards offer reasons to watch beyond the trophies, from a comedian’s opening monologue to sketches featuring major actors.

    Football’s main attraction is what happens on the pitch. Unless the ceremony offers something compelling of its own, keep it moving: fewer musical numbers, tighter speeches and more focus on the awards. Ninety minutes, maximum.

  • Give us your way-too-early picks for the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or winners in 2027.

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    Anadolu Agency

    Could Mbappe take home next year's award?

    RT: Lamine Yamal’s coronation is inevitable, but will it be next year? Obviously, it’ll all depend on the Champions League and, at the moment, PSG remains the favorite. Because of that, we’ll go Ousmane Dembele this year before Yamal gets it for winning the Euros in 2028. 

    As for the women’s award, it’s a World Cup year, so take your pick from the tournament favorites. We’ll lean Spain with perhaps a return to the big stage for Bonmati after missing time this past year. 

    CB: Don’t make me do this!!  Lamine Yamal, because he’ll be older next year and therefore will make it almost impossible not to go back to Spain, sweeping all the awards. And then on the women’s side… I’m going with Ewa Pajor, part of that unstoppable Barcelona squad, but also interesting and representing Poland.

    AL: He cut a disappointed figure at Monday’s ceremony, but could 2027 finally be Kylian Mbappé’s year? Madrid’s recent form suggests they may have turned a corner, and he’s been central to that revival, scoring 11 goals in just 10 league appearances.

    If Los Blancos win the Champions League with Mbappé leading the way, that could be enough to finally put this trophy in his hands. Stay tuned.

    On the women’s side, I’m going with Sophia Wilson. Yes, it’s a homer pick, but what if the USWNT win next year’s World Cup?

    Her international numbers this year aren’t much to write home about, but she’s looked dangerous, and her NWSL production has been impressive. This year was about her return. Next year could be about getting back to her 2024 best. If that translates into a starring role in a World Cup triumph, she’ll have a serious Ballon d’Or case.