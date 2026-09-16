The Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac fairy tale is over: Why Wrexham's Premier League dream could already be on hold for another year
Have the wheels finally come off? That's the question Wrexham fans are reckoning with after a humiliating 6-0 thrashing by West Ham at the London Stadium.
"Very tough," manager Phil Parkinson said after Friday's defeat. "A very tough night. I've got to analyse myself and have that accountability. I'll be looking at what I should have done better."
That process really should have started far earlier. The warning signs were there through Wrexham's first six games of the new Championship campaign, from which they managed to pick up only seven points, winning once.
For the first time ever, there are six play-off spots up for grabs, and as it stands, Wrexham are just three points behind eighth-placed Southampton, whom they welcome to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. But unless the collective performance levels increase dramatically, Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac may have to put their Premier League dream on hold for another year - and make their toughest decision yet.
Flawed recruitment
After sealing their record-breaking third successive promotion in 2025, Wrexham signed 13 players in preparation for their first season back in English football's second tier for 43 years. Reynolds and Mac invested around £40 million to reconstruct the squad, and it's fair to say the money was spent wisely, because the Red Dragons ended up finishing seventh, just two points outside the play-offs.
The approach was different this summer, though. Wrexham made only seven premium signings in a 'quality over quantity' push to make that final step towards the Premier League. Parkinson attempted to build a Championship-proven spine, with former England Under-21s goalkeeper Anthony Patterson the headline addition, becoming the club's most expensive player ever after an £8m switch from Sunderland.
Wrexham also brought in Burnley centre-back Joe Worrall, defensive midfielder Ben Whiteman from Preston, and Sheffield United No.10 Callum O'Hare, along with full-back trio Jacques Ekomie, Danny Imray, and Issa Kabore, the latter of whom completed a permanent switch from Manchester City after a successful loan spell in 2025-26.
Expectations went up again after that £35m outlay. However, Wrexham also let 13 players go, including two core members of the team in Thomas O'Connor and Andy Cannon. Meanwhile, Davis Keillor-Dunn's loan move too Sheffield Wednesday exposed the flaws in Wrexham's transfer strategy. Keillor-Dunn had been a prolific in League One at Barnsley, but Wrexham only used him sparingly after signing the forward for £4m in the winter window.
For the significant money spent, the return on new players has been generally underwhelming this year. Parkinson played it safe instead of targeting genuine upgrades; there's an argument that he would have been better off simply preserving the team's hard-earned chemistry.
It wasn't a well planned out summer either. Indeed, Wrexham only went for Worrall on deadline day after star defender Max Cleworth suffered a serious hamstring injury. They swooped for O'Hare at the last minute, too, after failed approaches for attacking duo Anis Mehmeti and Femi Azeez.
Problems at both ends
Parkinson desperately needed to improve the heart of a defence that leaked 65 goals last term. A 29-year-old Worrall coming off an 11-game Premier League season at Burnley was not enough to shore up that backline.
That was painfully evident at West Ham as Worrall endured a full debut to forget, with Wrexham 4-0 down when he was mercifully substituted in the 71st minute. The biggest loss of Parkinson's tenure, and Reynolds and Mac's reign as co-owners, underlined that they got it wrong over the summer. Patterson wasn't helped by the fragile defence, but so far, the ex-Sunderland shot-stopper has not justified his price tag, or shown he can be a better long-term No.1 than his predecessor, Arthur Okonkwo.
Wrexham should have signed another striker, too. They've only scored seven goals across their last seven Championship games, with three of those coming in their 3-0 win at Millwall, which was by far their strongest display.
Kieffer Moore enjoyed a fine debut year at the Racecourse, scoring 11 goals while shining as a target man, but he's also 34. Thus, the Welshman is not mobile or ruthless enough to carry a successful promotion bid. Sam Smith, meanwhile, did a good job filling in when Moore was out injured, but Wrexham cannot count on him as a regular source of goals; the 28-year-old has yet to score this season, and only touched the ball nine times during his 67 minutes on the pitch against West Ham.
Parkinson appears to be hamstrung without Josh Windass - Wrexham's top scorer in 2025-26 - providing the inspiration in the final third. He missed the club's first three games due to a calf injury, and although he returned to produce a star showing against Millwall, the former Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday ace is still working his way back to full fitness.
Limitations
To his credit, Parkinson pulled no punches after seeing his team completely outclassed and embarrassed by West Ham. "We very rarely come up short on big nights, or big occasions," he said. "I can’t remember too many times when it’s been billed as a big game that we’ve come out and not performed.
"I look back to when we were in the National League and playing Championship teams (Coventry City and Sheffield United), and Premier League teams in Chelsea and Nottingham Forest last season, and we acquitted ourselves better than we did tonight. We have to look at the reasons for that. Whatever division we have been in, we’ve had the ability to show resilience and stay in games to give ourselves a chance. But, tonight, after those first two goals, we lost our way."
No one who has watched Wrexham regularly under Parkinson expects top-quality football, but they could rarely be accused of lacking fight. It would appear that their previously unbreakable team spirit is wilting after a chaotic summer, and that leaves Parkinson's tactical blueprint more open to criticism.
He continues to switch between pragmatic 3-4-3 and 3-5-2 systems that take a lot out of the players physically. The back three is constantly tested as Wrexham sit back and absorb pressure, and the ball is usually lumped up to Moore when they win it back. He is expected to dominate his duels and hold up the play, while the midfield has to bust a gut to pounce on any second balls.
The ultimate aim is to get it wide to the wing-backs to deliver crosses, but opposing teams now know to shut down the flanks when playing Wrexham, and plan to exploit the space they leave wide open after bombing forward. It's all too predictable, and Parkinson has never shown that he has a Plan B.
Safe for now
Despite all of that, Parkinson will almost certainly be protected if the poor results continue. It was only back in February that Mac came out to give the manager his full backing, saying: "Ryan and I talk all the time, and I just don’t see a scenario where Phil Parkinson gets fired. It doesn’t make any sense. He has been the architect, the creator of this. From our perspective, he’s got the job for life."
Mac is right to point out that Wrexham would never have got to this position without Parkinson. He's the fourth-longest-serving active manager in the English Football League because he's managed to keep the Red Dragons on an upward trajectory while dealing with unprecedented media coverage.
The Hollywood fairy tale, captured in detail for Disney's 'Welcome to Wrexham' docuseries, has attracted a global audience, and while Reynolds and Mac get most of the attention, Parkinson has been the remarkably assured and trustworthy figure who has brought everything together on the pitch.
It should also be noted that Wrexham made a painfully slow start to last season too, winning only five of their opening 15 games. No one will be hitting the panic button just yet, but Parkinson is now facing the biggest challenge of his tenure to date. The Red Dragons' resources are too great for any significant regression to be accepted.
Pipe dream
Before Wrexham's season opener against Cardiff in August, Mac reiterated the ultimate goal for the project that he and Reynolds initially set when they bought the club in 2021. "What we say (to players) is we want to win - and we want to win right now," the 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star told the Men in Blazers podcast.
"We don't want to win at all or any cost. But believe us when we say, we want to win the Championship, go to the Premier League, become the best, because that is the entire endeavour of what football is about. But it's not just winning. It's about becoming the best version of yourself on a day-to-day basis."
At the moment, Wrexham are not close to being among the best eight teams in the Championship, so the Premier League still feels like a pipe dream. They've come a long way in a very short space of time, but seem to have hit their ceiling. Busting through it will require more tactical nous, and another big transfer war chest in January.
Even then, promotion may still be out of their reach this term. The Red Dragons have finally lost momentum, and there will be no more progress without a proper evolution.