REBELS: Paolo Di Canio - the West Ham and Lazio legend with links to facism

When Sunderland appointed Paolo Di Canio as their new manager in March 2013, the United Kingdom's former foreign secretary, David Miliband, stepped down as the club's vice-chairman over the Italian's "past political statements" about fascism, while Durham Miners' Association (DMA) demanded the return of a banner that had been on loan to the Stadium of Light for the previous 15 years.

"We are not prepared to have a banner in the ground where that man is one of the leading protagonists," Dave Hopper, general secretary of the DMA, said of Di Canio. "The club professes to be a community club, but when you look at the man they have appointed it is certainly not going to do the community much good. It is going to be an encouragement to all these right-wing groups that are already running about here – the EDL (English Defence League) and BNP (British National Party). What sort of message is that sending to the community?"

Di Canio initially refused to discuss anything other than footballing matters but, after having been "deeply hurt by the attacks" on his new club, he tried to defend himself.

"I am an honest man," he said in a statement issued on Sunderland's official website. "My values and principles come from my family and my upbringing. I feel that I should not have to continually justify myself to people who do not understand this. However, I will say one thing only - I am not the man that some people like to portray."

The problem for Di Canio, though, is that it has always been difficult to portray him as anything other than a talented but temperamental former footballer with disturbing political beliefs.