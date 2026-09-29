The Premier League is the 'best league in the world' - so why is it home to just one world-class attacker and no midfielders?

The Premier League may be the most-watched championship on the planet but's no longer particularly easy on the eye. The atmosphere in the grounds is great, but the quality on the pitch is not. The focus on athleticism has only intensified in recent years, with the emphasis now very much on physique over technique - which is what made Arsenal such fitting champions last season.

Mikel Arteta and his players personify the Premier League's principle values: strength, pace, power, conservatism and cynicism. They've essentially made 'The Beautiful Game' all about winning ugly - and reaped the rewards by winning a first title since 2004, which is why Arsenal's game plan, which relies heavily on set-pieces, has become a blueprint that rivals have embraced. The net result was a significant decrease in goals from open play in 2025-26 and, in such a restrictive environment, it's obviously difficult for offensive players to excel.

There has been some encouraging early signs that this season could be different, with certain sides playing with greater freedom, including Arsenal to a degree, but there's no denying that Haaland is the league's one undisputed superstar, which makes Manchester City's present predicament all the more intriguing.

In the wake of last week's earth-shattering news that the eight-time EPL winners have been found guilty of breaching 114 of the competition's financial rules, there's suddenly a very real chance that the Norwegian No.9, who's so good and so engaging that he even cracked America during the summer, could leave the Etihad at the end of the current campaign. Haaland is already being linked with Barca and Real Madrid (obviously!) and his exit would be a disaster for a competition already crying out for a Kylian Mbappe and lacking a Lamine Yamal. Indeed, Arsenal's proposed signing of Vinicius Junior generated so much excitement in England because nobody could really remember the last time a Premier League club had signed one of the very best players in the world while still in his prime.

Again, the competition is not short on thrilling talents or promising players. When fully fit, Alexander Isak is a superb striker, the maverick that is Rayan Cherki makes any Man City game worth watching, while the likes of Rio Ngumoha and Max Dowman signify the strength of under-age football in England.

However, there remains the very real fear that the Premier League is too punishing, that it's become something of a victim of its own success, in that the very intensity that makes it so attractive to TV audiences across the globe is now hurting the protagonists of the unrelenting action, the players.

Arteta's tactics may be far too pragmatic (as we saw during last season's Champions League final) but he had a point when he said that his players are never going to be as "fresh" as their Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich counterparts at the tail end of the season because of the ridiculously competitive nature of the Premier League.

"We are comparing two different worlds," the Spaniard said, and it's fair to say that Madrid and Barca, such is their dominance of La Liga, are also blessed with far more opportunities to give their most important players some invaluable time off. For instance, the brilliant Bukayo Saka would definitely have arrived at this summer's World Cup in far better shape had Arteta been able to do rest Arsenal's 'starboy' as regularly as Luis Enrique rotates Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele in Ligue 1.

However, it's not as if the gruelling intensity of the Premier League is going to drop anytime soon. As the summer transfer window hammered home, England's biggest clubs are trading among themselves more than ever before, so obsessed have they become with buying 'Premier League-proven' talent. Consequently, we're now seeing ordinary players moving for extraordinary fees (Savio, Liam Delap, Mateus Fernandes, Elliot Anderson) - which will obviously do absolutely nothing to improve the general quality of Premier League football.

An awful lot of people are aware of this rather depressing prospect. But the EPL is big business now and the show must go on - even if that means that ratings might eventually start to dwindle without more world-class performers to entertain the masses.



