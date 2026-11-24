Sporting director Giovanni Manna has freely admitted, though, that mistakes have been made in the transfer market and that they need to be rectified as soon as possible. "Last season, we spent a lot, but perhaps we didn’t spend our money wisely, and I say that being fully aware of the criticism I deserve for that," he told Radio Kiss Kiss. "But we have clear ideas on how to improve, correct and complete the squad, and we will ensure that we are ready in January."
It's taken as a given that both Lucca and Lang will leave, given they've flopped spectacularly at the Maradona, but there's also a chance that De Bruyne could depart too. The two-time Premier League Player of the Season still has six months left on his Napoli contract, which also has the option of a one-year extension, but Dutch outlet Voetbal claims that De Bruyne's representatives have already held talks with PSV over a mid-season move to the Philips Stadion.
It's certainly plausible, given De Bruyne doesn't seem to have settled into his new surroundings anything like as seamlessly as Scott McTominay, for example, with the Belgium international's wife stating that the family wants to move to Limburg, which is just an hour's drive from Eindhoven - and "the sooner, the better".
"Kevin leads a very restricted life in Naples," Michele De Bruyne told Nina magazine. "It's not much fun for him." Truth be told, playing for Napoli is not much fun for anyone at the moment, and Allegri is acutely aware of that fact. He even told his players at half-time in Saturday's horribly laboured win over Torino that they might score a goal if they smiled more.
McTominay's second-half winner has hardly lifted the spirits around the Maradona, though, with Allegri rather tellingly getting his excuses in early ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with City by pointing out that their hopes of progressing will hinge on their home game against Club Brugge on December 8.
What's more, in order to allow McTominay to get forward more, Allegri once again put De Bruyne in the deeper role he clearly doesn't want to play, meaning a January exit remains a distinct possibility. After all, selling a player who joined on a free, even if it is for a relatively small fee, would make financial sense for Napoli, who would also be removing a significant strain on their wage bill.
The counter-argument is, of course, that De Bruyne clearly still has plenty to offer at the ighest level, as he underlined with his impressive performances for his country during the international break. The next few weeks, then, will be decisive, but it would be a surprise if De Bruyne derives much pleasure at all from his return to the Etihad, as it's likely to serve as a painful reminder of just how much he used to enjoy his football at City - and much of a chore it's become with Napoli.