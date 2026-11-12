England's one-cap wonders: The exclusive club mocked by some but cherished by its members

With bags being hastily packed, those that get the nod from England’s head coach of choice at any given time quickly become aware that they are following in the footsteps of legends and standing on the shoulders of giants. That starry-eyed boy on the playground is now a fully-fledged international operator.

Being a rookie is never easy, with Jarvis saying of pitching his tent at a Three Lions camp for the first - and only - time: “Intimidating, to be honest. All of the players that were in there were playing in the Champions League, really. They'd all been in the camp together, they all knew each other. I knew none of them personally, I'd not played in the same team with them, but they were all very welcoming, a really good group. And for me, you just want to get out into training as quickly as possible because it's where you're comfortable. But it was great.

“That first meeting, it was like, where do you sit? That's the first thing when you get on the bus. It's first day of school, where do you sit? I walk on the bus and I’m like, who sits here? Where's the spare seat? You don't want to bowl up and walk to the back and everyone goes, ‘oh no, sorry’. It's just those sort of things that you have to figure out and obviously training, once you get to there, it's great. And then after training, it's a bit more relaxed. So yeah, it is intimidating. At the same time, it's something that you're relishing. It's something that you've earned. Your whole life has been geared to try and play football and try and be the best that you can be. And then for me, playing for England is the pinnacle.”

Michael Ball took in a similar experience, with the Merseyside native gracing several squads before finally getting onto the field as a substitute against Spain in February 2001. He, while speaking in association with BetBrain, told GOAL of being the new arrival: “It reminded me of my debut for Everton. It felt like it's never-ending, like Christmas when you're a kid and you're waiting for the day because I was in a few squads beforehand. I was in the Kevin Keegan squad a couple of years earlier, in the Peter Taylor squad. I was on the bench a couple of times.

“I even got told to... well, nearly got told to get unchanged! I was warming up and Ray Clemence was the guy involved with the subs that played against Italy away. He ran down the sideline and he was shouting, so I thought, ‘here’s my chance’. I started to do an extra few stretches and pretended I couldn't hear him. As he got closer, I went, ‘yeah?’ And he went, ‘get Carra!’ I went, ‘ah, f*cking hell, go and get Jamie!’ So that was the closest I ever got. It just seemed like it was never going to happen.

“When Sven [Goran Eriksson] got the job, he did a large squad and you think, ‘I'm not really going to be involved in this one’ because he wanted to have a look at other players. If you talk to my friends, they’ll tell you my one-cap wonder is half a cap! But the feeling of putting the shirt on, going through the whole levels of the England set-up, was always a box I wanted to tick. I finally got that cap, and I was hoping for many more. Unfortunately, not long after, I had a knee injury and I couldn't play enough football to be involved. Sven was on the phone quite a lot, wanting me to be involved in it, but the club had to protect me, my need to carry on playing for Everton Football Club, so to pull out of a few squads was really frustrating. You just hoped that opportunity would come again.

“The emergence of Ashley Cole and Wayne Bridge and stuff like that, and me moving to Scotland and being out injured for two years, it sort of stopped my England career. You always have that hope that one day it might happen, but when you've got guys like that in front of you... It was a target as a kid. Alex Ferguson used to talk to me about England and the left-backs in front of me, because there weren’t many - Stuart Pearce was coming towards the end of his career. You always have that target over the years, so, finally, to actually make my debut and get that cap was a huge enjoyment for me and the family. It felt like one that I was chasing for a long time. But I was 19 and I'd been in the squad since I was 17, so it was like waiting for Christmas that never came. When it finally did come, I was really, really pleased.”