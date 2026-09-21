Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert and the five most exciting USMNT prospects to watch in fall camp
A quick glance at the U.S. Men's National Team roster is somewhat jarring. It features 13 uncapped players and eight teenagers. The first post-World Cup camp is always the start of a new chapter, but by calling in so many young stars, manager Mauricio Pochettino is beginning to write what feels like a whole new book.
There are reasons for that, of course, and the primary one is that this is a four-game window, which gives Pochettino and his staff maximum time to get to know his team's newest call-ups. It also allows the USMNT's youngest members an extended camp to adjust to life with the program, which is always a major leap from the club level.
The USMNT's teens have, generally, been thriving on the club level. From phenoms in MLS to rising stars playing in the world's best leagues, there is no shortage of teenage talent in this squad for the very first time. This camp will be a memorable one for them, of course, but it could also be a memorable one for the national team, as well, which could look back on this window as the one where several key piece got their start.
So which teenagers should you keep your eye on? Here are five that are must-watch during this USMNT camp.
Cavan Sullivan
He's already clearly in the headlines, but Sullivan is surely worth highlighting given both the long-lasting hype and the recent production.
It's the latter that has gotten him into this team, and there's no denying just how impressive it's been. Over the last six games, Sullivan has six goals and two assists, giving him a real claim to the title of MLS' most in-form player. If you put his resume against any other player's, it's clear he's earned this call-up. The fact that he's 16 just makes it all more impressive.
Pochettino is quick to point that out. He's also quick to point out that the fact that Sullivan's age means there needs to be some level of caution, even if there is excitement.
"We need to make him keep believing in the way that he's doing," Pochettino said, "but also try to show that he's about to really work hard and evolve because it's all about growing. But yes, I think he deserves all the praise, and he deserves to be with us. It's going to be a great opportunity for us to know him."
Everyone hopes this will be the first of many opportunities for a player who could be the future of the USMNT.
Neil Pierre
As the global game continues to focus on the importance of set-pieces, it must be kind of nice to have a teenager that's the same size as your favorite NBA stars.
That's what the USMNT has in 6-foot-7 Pierre, who has blossomed alongside Sullivan with the Union. The 18-year-old center back has scored four goals since the World Cup while emerging as a legitimate MLS defender in those non-deadball situations.
How he handles the defensive side of the game will be what makes the difference, of course, and Pierre does have both the size and athleticism to be an elite defender. However, there are few players his size at that level for a reason, so it's fair to ask if Pierre will have the mobility required to play the best of the best.
If so, he's an elite prospect, one that can win a team games with his ability in either box. This camp will be a great look at how he handles the other stuff, for better or worse.
Mathis Albert
"It doesn't matter how big or strong you are because I'm just going to do whatever, and I hope and I think it will work. If I feel that, then it probably will work."
That's what Albert told GOAL last year, and that quote is a pretty good summary of his game. The Borussia Dortmund teenager is a fearless dribbler, and that fearlessness has allowed him to rise all the way to the Dortmund first team. He's following in the footsteps of Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, and Albert is every bit as exciting a prospect as those two were during their Dortmund days.
Moving to the senior team is, of course, a leap, but Albert has been in and around that level for a while now. After joining Dortmund's first team for the Club World Cup in 2025, he became the youngest American to ever play in the Bundesliga last season when he featured at just 16 years and 340 days old. He also recently started a DFB-Pokal match for Dortmund, who turned down loan interest in the teenager due to the club's first-team plans, sources told GOAL.
Of all the players in camp, Albert has the least senior experience. He may also have the highest potential, which is why he is with the group now.
Adri Mehmeti
The Sergio Busquets comparisons may be hasty, but if you watch Mehmeti's game, you can see the vision. There is a refined midfielder there, but he is still just 17.
Under the tutelage of USMNT legend Michael Bradley, Mehmeti has been a mainstay with the New York Red Bulls, running the show in midfield despite his age. Mehmeti is already wildly well-rounded, with the midfielder in the 98th percentile in touches, 96th percentile in duels won, 95th percentile in tackles and 98th percentile in passes complete.
Those numbers all point to poise, maturity and, ultimately, a whole lot of talent, which is why he could be the centerpiece of the USMNT for years to come. It'll help, too, that he can learn from another Red Bulls product, Tyler Adams, throughout this first camp. Mehmeti’s poise in the Red Bulls midfield has earned the 17-year-old a chance to learn alongside Tyler Adams in his first USMNT camp.
Zavier Gozo
There's a reason Crystal Palace just dropped $15 million on Gozo. It's because he has the ability to be a part of their future, both in the short and long term.
Palace seem content to ease the former Real Salt Lake star into the team, but Gozo has already made his Premier League and League Cup debuts for the club. It's still early days for Gozo, who joined Palace this summer after a breakout campaign in MLS that saw him named an MLS All-Star.
The big thing is that, like Albert, Gozo is a player who plays in a position of need. The U.S. have lacked wingers for much of the recent era, and Gozo is best used as a winger. He can also play wingback if Pochettino goes that route but whatever way he does go, Gozo is someone who is poised for a breakout for both the national team and a top Premier League club.