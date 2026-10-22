Talking Tactics: Antoine Griezmann has unfinished business - and he's given Orlando City SC a chance to dream

Antoine Griezmann had to go back to Atletico Madrid. There was, after all, unfinished business. His MLS move was more of an inevitability when he elected, somewhat surprisingly, to sign for Orlando City three months before the World Cup.

Orlando were in immense trouble at the time. There wasn't a worse defense in MLS. They had fired long-tenured head coach Oscar Pareja after just three games. In that trio of fixtures, Orlando had conceded 11 goals, including five to NYCFC. It was an odd choice.

And Griezmann immediately went back to Atleti. His final months in Madrid were spent chasing a dream that he had never quite realized: a major trophy in the colors of the Rojiblancos. Griezmann title-chased when he left for Barcelona in 2019. At the time, he had won nothing but the Europa League - an achievement far below the goals of Diego Simeone's side.

He didn't win at Barca, either. By the time he returned to Atleti in 2021, he had relationships to rebuild - and perhaps a trophy to claim, too. And by 2026, that was a possibility. Atleti went all out for the Copa Del Rey. They bounced Deportivo, Betis and Barcelona. They were favorites to beat Real Sociedad.

But that, ultimately, ended in failure. Griezmann started but watched from the sideline as La Real won on penalties. He came to Orlando City a broken man, still chasing that dream - but perhaps doing so with the wrong team.

Yet, somehow, the opposite has been true.