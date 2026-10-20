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AA Rondo 1-1GOAL

Americans Abroad Rondo: How worrisome is Folarin Balogun's poor start? Is Gio Reyna back to his best? And should Cavan Sullivan be in Europe in January?

The heavy presence of MLS players in Mauricio Pochettino's most recent USMNT roster points towards this being a vital season for Americans in Europe.

Tom Hindle, Alex Labidou and Ryan Tolmich

  •  If there's one thing the most recent USMNT camp made clear, it's that Mauricio Pochettino isn't afraid to trust MLS talent. And that's absolutely a good thing. The league may not be the ultimate destination for America's best players, but it's proving to be an increasingly important launching pad for them.

    Of course, that doesn't change the fact that many of the USMNT's biggest stars still ply their trade in Europe. Christian Pulisic, the team's best player, continues to do his thing at Milan. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah remain indispensable at Juventus and OM, respectively. Folarin Balogun might have struggled to start the season, but he's still competing at a high level with Monaco.

    So with emerging young talent like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, what does this all mean for the European guys? For so long, their spots felt secure. That's no longer the case. Basically, these lads all have something to prove. It's intriguing stuff, and GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • Which American in Europe has the best start this season?

    imago-sport-1084367465.jpg
    NurPhoto

    Berhalter has surprised many with a strong start to life at Middlesborough.

    Tom Hindle: Gio Reyna. The attacking midfielder has found fitness, form, and, crucially, a bit of his old swagger. A goal against PSG last weekend served as proof that this immense talent might be ready to really make an impact for the USMNT again.

    Ryan Tolmich: Several players have had good starts, but Alex Freeman has a strong case as the best. He was in good form leading up to the international break, but has followed it up with strong 90-minute shifts against Real Madrid and Elche, headlined by a fantastic tackle on Yan Diomande. The fact that it hasn't been overly flashy is a compliment, too, as Freeman continues to round out his game into a complete all-around defender. If he can do it against Real Madrid, he can do it against anyone.

    Alex Labidou: The easy answer is Gio Reyna, who - knock on wood - has played consistently and quietly emerged as a solid playmaker in Ligue 1. Yet, let’s go with Sebastian Berhalter here. Raise your hand if, three years ago, you could have seen the midfielder becoming a key Championship player and helping Middlesbrough push for promotion. This is a player who was on the verge of quitting the sport entirely five years ago. Now he’s one of the top players in England’s second division and a leading contributor for Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT as well.

  • Who has failed to live up to expectations?

    KKS Lech Poznan v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2
    Getty Images Sport

    Malik Tillman's international form has failed to carry over to club level.

    TH: Malik Tillman. He's always immensely impressive for the U.S., but can't get a kick at Bayer Leverkusen - at least, not consistently enough. His transfer there last summer looks like a mistake.

    RT: He scored last week against Lech Poznan, so that will help, but it's still been tough for Tillman. He's struggled to make an impact at Bayer Leverkusen, which is why he's not really been played as an impact-type player. He faces a fight for regular minutes, which is hard to fathom given how good he's been with the national team.

    AL: Christian Pulisic. Yes, he’s returned from a significant injury quicker than anyone imagined, given the reporting on its severity during the World Cup. But this is the first time in a while that he isn’t expected to be a regular starter at his club. Some will point to Chelsea, but injuries and constant managerial turnover largely drove the uncertainty in London. At AC Milan, it’s more about his fit in Ruben Amorim’s unique tactical approach. He’s stressed that he wants to stay in Milan long-term, but the fact that neither he or his club has put pen to paper on a new contract should raise alarm bells.

  • Should any World Cup starter be concerned about their spot?

    New York City FC v Nashville SC
    Getty Images Sport

    Matt Freese started for the USMNT at the World Cup, but his continued presence in goal is by no means guaranteed.

    TH: Whoever was going to play right wing because Cavan Sullivan is going to start there now.

    RT: Matt Freese is the obvious one, particularly after this most recent camp. The NYCFC goalkeeper didn't play much, while two newcomers, Diego Kochen and Brian Schwake, entered the race. Add in some recent struggles in MLS and Freese is, at the very least, facing a fight for his starting gig.

    AL: Let’s go with two names here: Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie. Jedi is an easy choice because of his age and injury history, even if he can still contribute at a high level when he’s at his best. With McKennie, it comes down more to fit. He’s had some strong games under Pochettino, but we’ve yet to see the kind of dominant performances he delivered while breaking out under Gregg Berhalter. With Sebastian Berhalter becoming indispensable and Brooklyn Raines starting to take off, among others, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McKennie become a rotation guy instead of an out-and-out starter.

  • How worrisome is Folarin Balogun’s poor start?

    imago-sport-1084184183.jpg
    Pro Sports Images

    Balogun has struggled for minutes so far this season.

    TH: It's BAD. Balogun clearly tried to force a move on deadline day, and fair play to him for that. He has every right to look after his career. However, the form of Paris Brunner means his absence hasn't really been felt. Why kick out a youngster who is scoring goals for fun? Balogun's failure to move is a bad one, now.

    RT: Pretty worrisome. Balogun is one of the true game-breaking players in the USMNT pool and, at 25, he's entering his prime. Yet it seems like he's wasting an extended period of time in that prime in limbo at Monaco. His failed move has already had ramifications. The hope is that they won't be too long-term.

    AL: Calling Balogun’s start poor after just three games feels premature, but his struggles aren’t surprising. Sports are half talent, half mental, and both Balogun and Monaco made it clear that a sale was best for both parties. With his move to Everton falling apart in spectacular fashion, both are left picking up the pieces. Monaco can’t leave a valuable asset on the sidelines for months, even if they’ve already moved on tactically. Balogun, meanwhile, has to be a good soldier until another move materializes. The bigger concern is who will take him on without the World Cup buzz he had a few months ago. This is a difficult situation for everyone involved.

  • Far-too-early prediction on a January move?

    imago-sport-1083343983.jpg
    ANP

    Pepi could be in for a move in January after being repeatedly linked with top leagues in Europe.

    TH: Ricardo Pepi, assuming he stays fit. He's flirted with Fulham and been linked with plenty of other clubs before that. Don't expect a Premier League move, but he needs a step up from the Eredivisie.

    RT: Let's go wild here and say Cavan Sullivan. If he continues to play at this level, there will be some real questions to be asked about whether or not he has more to learn at the MLS level. That said, he may have more to learn on a human level before going to Europe, but, based on play alone, he looks ready for a look in a country where he would be allowed to play.

    AL: Cheating here, but let’s go with two again. Balogun won’t get a permanent transfer, but he’ll be loaned to a club in Portugal, Turkey or Germany where he can rebuild his confidence. Then, despite what Pulisic and Milan say, Christian Pulisic will become an MLS player with either NYCFC or Inter Miami - depending on what happens with Lionel Messi’s future.

  • Who has the best chance of winning silverware this season?

    imago-sport-1083582698.jpg
    Focus Images

    Auston Trusty's Celtic have enjoyed a strong start to the 2026 season.

    TH: Auston Trusty will be lifting the SPL trophy by the second week of February, at this rate. Ricardo Pepi's PSV will surely also win the Eredivisie. But given that Pepi's presence there isn't a sure thing by the end of the campaign, let's say Trusty.

    RT: Safe pick? Auston Trusty and Celtic. Bold one? Johnny Cardoso and Atletico Madrid. They look like the team best-equipped to give Barcelona a run for their money and, while that may not happen, Atletico Madrid will, at the very least, make life as difficult as they can throughout La Liga's season.

    AL: Let’s be bold and give Team America - aka Middlesbrough - the Championship title.