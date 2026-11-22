+ Tyler Adams and Bournemouth kept it rolling with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest that keeps the Cherries in the hunt for a top-four spot.
+ Sebastian Berhalter provided an assist in Middlesbrough's 2-0 win over Bristol City. Max Arfsten and Aidan Morris both played 90 minutes.
+ Alex Freeman led the match in defensive contributions with 12, but Villarreal squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw to Barcelona.
+ Chris Richards and Crystal Palace saw their struggles continue in a 3-2 loss to Coventry City that leaves them 20th in the Premier League.
+ Folarin Balogun played 31 minutes in Monaco's 1-1 draw with Auxerre.
+ Antonee Robinson came off the bench to help Fulham hold onto a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.
+ After making his long-awaited USMNT return, Bryan Reynolds put in another strong shift in Rennes' 1-1 draw at Lorient.
+ Weston McKennie and Juventus swept away Gianluca Busio's Venezia in a 4-0 win that saw both Americans named to their sides' starting XIs.
+ Tim Weah and Marseille lost a five-goal thriller against Le Mans by conceding a 95th-minute goal to lose.
+ Diego Kochen did not start Lyngby's 2-1 loss to AGF.
+ Jack McGlynn played the full match as 10-man Stoke City held on to a 1-0 win over Birmingham City. American defender Luca Bombino was the one who was sent off in the 63rd minute.
+ Joe Scally started on one side while Mathis Albert came off the bench on the other, but it was the latter that got the last laugh as Borussia Dortmund defeated Borussia Monchengladbach, 1-0, on a late goal.
+ Auston Trusty came off the bench while Cameron Carter-Vickers played the full 90 in Celtic's 4-1 win over St. Mirren.
+ Cole Campbell and SV Elversberg were unable to get going in a 1-0 loss to Freiburg. Campbell played 74 minutes.
+ Tanner Tessmann helped Lyon earn a 1-0 win at Lille, playing the entire match in midfield.
+ Sergino Dest played the first half while Ricardo Pepi came off the bench in the second as PSV ran away 4-1 winners at NEC Nijmegen.
+ Mark McKenzie played the first 45 minutes in Toulouse's 1-1 draw with Lens.
+ After missing out on USMNT duty due to injury, George Campbell was back for West Brom in a 2-2 draw at Swansea.