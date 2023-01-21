WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes bizarre cameo in new Asterix & Obelix film

Ritabrata Banerjee
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Asterix & Obelix 2023Getty
Z. IbrahimovićMilan

AC Milan and Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes an unexpected cameo in the upcoming Asterix & Obelix movie.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ibrahimovic portrayed the character of Roman centurion Oneofus in his acting debut in the French comedy-action film, Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom.

You can watch the trailer below:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 41-year-old forward was recently pictured attending the premiere of the movie in Paris. It is set to release on February 1 in France.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZLATAN? The Sweden international is yet to take the field for AC Milan after undergoing knee surgery in May. He has since returned to training and could soon make his long-awaited return for his club, so he'll have to put his acting career on hold for now.