'I see myself in him!' – Zinedine Zidane makes massive comparison to rising France star Desire Doue

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France head coach Zinedine Zidane has expressed his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Desire Doue ahead of upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. Zidane drew personal comparisons to the versatile attacker while outlining the tactical improvements expected from Les Bleus in the final group matches.

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Zidane singles out PSG youngster Desire Doue for praise

France national team head coach Zinedine Zidane has highlighted Paris Saint-Germain attacker Desire Doue as one of the brightest young talents in world football. Speaking ahead of France's concluding UEFA Nations League group fixtures against Italy and Turkey, Zidane praised the 2024 Olympic silver medalist's rapid development.

Doue has established himself as a vital asset for both club and country since making his senior international debut in March 2025 and featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The France boss emphasised that the youngster's hunger to learn and progress sets him apart at the highest level.

Zidane draws personal comparisons to the versatile attacker

Addressing the media at FFF headquarters, Zidane revealed how much he enjoys working with Doue, even drawing direct parallels to his own legendary playing career.

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"All my players, I them love. Desire [Doue], what he has been doing for a little while now is magnificent," Zidane stated.

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"He is young, has enormous talent, but above all he is attentive because he wants to progress and wants to win things. I see myself in him: when I was a player, I listened enormously to the older players around me to progress. He does that very well."

Tactical freedom and best position on the pitch

Zidane also discussed Doue's tactical versatility, noting that while the PSG star can operate across multiple attacking positions, his preferred role remains on the left flank.

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"On the pitch, he can play in all the attacking positions, it depends on the moment, the match and the choices we have to make," Zidane explained.

"The best, I think, remains when he is on his left side. He can go very, very far, but for that, he must always keep his desire to improve. That is the most important thing."

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Les Bleus prepare for decisive Nations League double-header

France will travel to Milan to face Italy at the Giuseppe-Meazza stadium on Thursday, 12 November, before returning home to face Turkey in Bordeaux on Sunday, 15 November.

Zidane's side head into the camp looking to convert dominant possession statistics into more clinical finishing as they aim to lock down a quarter-final spot for March 2027.

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With talents like Doue driving the team forward alongside returning captain Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus aim to finish the group stage in style.