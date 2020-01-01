‘Zidane may decide to reunite with Ronaldo at Juventus’ – Real Madrid boss would also get Bayern & PSG jobs, says McManaman

The ex-Blancos star is pleased to have seen a legendary figure turn things around in Spain, but accepts that he may be considering another challenge

Zinedine Zidane may decide to head back to at some stage in the near future for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo, says Steve McManaman.

The legendary Frenchman is currently calling the shots during a second spell in charge of .

He oversaw a hat-trick of triumphs during his first stint at the helm and has the Blancos back at the top of in the current campaign.

There was the odd question asked of his ability to repeat past successes early in the 2019-20 season, but the perfect response has been offered to those critics.

It does, however, remain to be seen how long Zidane will stick around, having already walked away from a role at Santiago Bernabeu once.

He can expect to find no shortage of suitors were he to become available, with McManaman suggesting that the likes of Juve, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain would welcome the World Cup winner into their dugout.

The former Madrid winger told HorseRacing.net: “It would be a shuddering blow to Los Blancos should he walk away from the club.

“He’s turned it round again this year - I know he’s gone back to his tried and tested formation of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric, but he’s also getting really good results.

“He won the Supercopa recently, he’s top of the league now and of course they’ve got in the Champions League.

“He’s walked away before so I presume when he retook the job he must have been given certain promises about various things.

“If promises are broken, then he could walk away again. He’s a strong-willed man and he doesn’t suffer fools gladly. If there’s anyone that can walk away then it will be Zizou.

“It will be interesting to see what happens there as he’s hardly played any of players that he bought in the summer.

“Luka Jovic has hardly played, he’s gone back to Karim Benzema who’s been incredible this year, so I do think he wants a bigger say on transfers, but as we know in , players come and go.

“The president and the sporting director sometimes choose their own players and give them as a gift to the managers, so we will wait and see.

“If he wins the league and leaves, then there will be a queue of clubs who would want him to be their manager.

“Regarding the links to Juventus, he played for them, he speaks Italian and he’s a hero over there, so it would be easy for him there. Because Juventus are so dominant, he knows Cristiano very well, he knows a lot of the players very well.

“I don’t know how Maurizio Sarri is thought about at Juventus, but they’re playing very well at the moment. They’re top of the league despite it being a bit closer than normal.

“I think Zizou could take any job at the moment. He’d get the PSG job if he wanted it, he’d probably get the job if he wanted it. Everybody would want him because of his record and what he’s achieved in such a short time.”