Yunus Musah picks unusual shirt number as USMNT star completes €20m AC Milan transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Italian media has stated that Milan paid a €20 million package fee to Valencia for the 20-year-old. A product of the Arsenal youth system, Musah joined Valencia's reserve team in 2019 and made his senior debut the following year. With the Spanish club, he appeared in 108 matches across all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah has made an odd choice when it comes to his shirt number as he picked the number '80'. The American was free to pick any number till 99 as the Italian federation does not restrict numbers that the players wear on their back as is the case with most other leagues in the world.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? He will soon begin training with the group and should even be ready to play in the Rossoneri's last two pre-season friendlies against Trento and Novara on August 9 and August 13 respectively. The Stefano Pioli-led team will begin their Serie A campaign against Bologna on August 22.