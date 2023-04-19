'You deserved it' - AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko makes honest admission about Liverpool's miraculous 2005 Champions League victory in Istanbul

Andriy Shevchenko admitted that Liverpool "deserved" to win the Champions League over AC Milan in 2005 after a miraculous comeback in Instanbul.

WHAT HAPPENED? On a night when AC Milan qualified for the Champions League semifinals after 16 long years at the expense of Napoli, the Rossoneri legend reflected on one of the most iconic occasions in the history of the competition. In the 2004-05 final against Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti's Milan were cruising to another Champions League victory by virtue of being 3-0 up at half-time courtesy of Paolo Maldini's first-minute strike and a double from Hernan Crespo. However, second-half goals from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso forced the match into extra time.

The two teams could not be separated after 120 minutes of football and the match went to penalties, with Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek saving Shevchenko's attempt from the spot to ensure an improbable victory for the Reds.

WHAT THEY SAID: Close to 18 years on from that 'Miracle in Istanbul', Shevchenko admitted that the Premier League side deserved to win that night.

"Liverpool, you know the moment you lose attention a little bit that they can come back. After that, we concede three goals in six minutes, we continued to play a great game. We created so many chances, and we just believed we could turn this game and could win.," he stated to CBS Sports.

"At the end of extra time, I had a great chance and a great save from Dudek. Actually, it's hard to believe the ball didn’t go in. But this is the beauty of football. Anything can happen, I respect that. You deserved it probably because you believed more than us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The seven-time European champions sealed a semi-final berth for themselves after knocking out Napoli from the competition. After a 1-0 victory in Milan, Stefano Poli's men earned a 1-1 draw at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with Olivier Giroud scoring for Milan after he was set up by Rafael Leao following a stunning solo run by the Portuguese winger. The Serie A giants will face the winners of Inter and Benfica in the last four.

WHAT NEXT? Milan will now shift their focus to Serie A, where they are set to face Lecce on Sunday.