Xhaka sends transfer message to Arsenal trolls as Swiss star discusses future plans

Granit Xhaka has vowed never to be forced out of Arsenal, with the midfielder learning to ignore online trolls when it comes to transfer matters and debates regarding his future.

The 29-year-old has been at Emirates Stadium since 2016, taking in 236 appearances for the Gunners, but he has not always enjoyed the full support of those in the stands and famously hit out at fans after being jeered from the field in October 2019 – leading to him being stripped of captaincy duties.

Xhaka has never hidden away from his critics, though, and has vowed to remain in north London for as long as he believes that a positive contribution can be made to a collective cause.

Xhaka and his family have been targets of social media abuse down the years, but the Swiss star said at an event hosted by the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust: “I say always [to] myself, ‘The only one who can stop me is myself’.

“Of course, injuries and things like that stop you as well, but nobody can stop me, not the people outside.

“This is why in my head I am so strong. I say that always [to] myself as well, ‘I decide when I leave, nobody else, not the fans, not the people’.

“When I am not ready, I will leave. As long as I am ready and I feel good, and I feel I can help the team, I will be here. But because of the people? Because of a bad message? Because of the bad stuff they are doing, speaking and writing? No chance.

“The one thing is if you see the people face to face, they will never tell you something bad. This is what makes me upset.

“I have been in this ‘business’ since I was 17, nearly 13 years, but I have a feeling that the abuse at the moment looks like it’s normal.

“People forget sometimes that the fans are so important for us.

“For me, it doesn’t help anybody and I think this is something we can improve on, a lot.”

Xhaka was heavily linked with a move to Serie A side Roma during the summer of 2021 and hinted at one stage that a switch would appeal to him as the Italian capital is “very nice” and Arsenal “know what I want to do”.

No deal to link up with Jose Mourinho at Stadio Olimpico was put in place, though, and the combative character continues to work on a contract through to 2024 in England.

He has remained a regular under Mikel Arteta, but has also collected a further two red cards this season – taking him up to five dismissals for the Gunners in total – and questions continue to be asked of his temperament and reliability.

Arsenal, who are back in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, will return to action on Sunday when taking in a trip to struggling Watford.

