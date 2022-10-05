Xavi 'p*ssed off' after VAR handball controversy in damaging Barca defeat to Inter

Xavi has hit out at VAR after two handball decisions cost Barcelona dear at San Siro against Inter in the Champions League.

Pedri denied goal for handball

Similar incident ignored for Barca penalty

Xavi says his team are 'confused' by ruling

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona were beaten 1-0 at San Siro on Tuesday as Hakan Calhanoglu goal in first-half stoppage time proved to be the difference between the two sides. VAR was the main talking point of the game, though, as Pedri was denied an equaliser midway through the second half after Ansu Fati was pulled up for handball, while the Spanish giants saw a penalty claim waved away in the dying minutes for a very similar incident.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game Xavi said: "I'm p*ssed off about it. We don't understand anything. If there's a hand from Ansu and another scores it's a goal, and they disallow it. And the other can't be understood. It's an injustice, the referees should explain because we don't understand."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona now sit on just three points after three group games and are facing the very real prospect of another Europa League campaign in the second half of the season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men have the opportunity to dust themselves down and get going again as they face Celta Vigo on October 9 in La Liga next. They then host Inter in a huge Champions League game which could have massive consequences for their season.