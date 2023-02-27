Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was left fuming after his team's shocking loss against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday.

Xavi slams Barcelona's poor performance

Lost to relegation-threatened Almeria

Second league defeat of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Almeria, who were sat in 19th place before the match, stunned the leaders as El Bilal Toure scored the only goal of the contest in the 24th minute. Xavi was understandably disappointed as he called the team's performance the worst of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, he said: "This was our worst match of the season. I’m very pissed off. It was too difficult. We weren’t there. We weren’t inside the match. There are no excuses today. We didn’t deserve to win and we have to take responsibility. I’m very pissed off.

"We lacked passion in the first half. In the second half, we tried everything… 3-4-3, Araujo as a striker… Nothing. It wasn’t meant to be. It was not enough. If we don’t change our mental chip now, it will cost us the league title."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the result, the Catalan giants still have a resounding seven-point lead at the top. This was also only the eighth La Liga goal that they have conceded this season and their first domestic defeat since losing to Real Madrid back in October.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men will be next seen in action in El Clasico as they face arch-rivals Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg tie on March 2.