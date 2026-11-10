Tough call! Xavi reveals ruthless midfield squeeze forced him to axe in-form Serie A leader Taylor

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has revealed that omitting in-form Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor was his toughest selection call for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. Despite Taylor shining at the summit of Serie A, returning stars and intense competition in midfield pushed him out of the squad.
Taylor omitted despite leading Serie A with Lazio
Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has addressed the notable absence of Kenneth Taylor from his squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany. The 24-year-old midfielder has been in sensational domestic form, captaining Lazio to the top of the Serie A standings after eleven rounds.
Taylor previously featured under Xavi during the initial selection and made an appearance during the away match against Serbia.
However, fierce competition in the engine room ultimately left the former Ajax player out of the final cut.
Xavi calls Taylor omission 'the most difficult decision'
Speaking at his Monday morning press conference, Xavi admitted that leaving Taylor out was the hardest choice he faced, eclipsing even his difficult decision regarding Memphis Depay during the previous camp.
"In the first period, the hardest decision was Memphis, and now it was Kenneth," Xavi explained.
"He could have been included, but he is certainly in the picture. If he performs like this, he can certainly return. If he keeps scoring like this, he will come back."
Midfield returns and tactical combinations
Xavi pointed out that Taylor is a direct victim of an overcrowded midfield, with the returns of Frenkie de Jong, Justin Kluivert, and Joey Veerman bolstering the squad's depth.
Asked whether Veerman and De Jong could feature together in midfield, Xavi replied: "Yes, that is a possibility. All good players can play together. Joey is doing well in Dortmund. Frenkie is a top player; I used him as a central defender myself at Barcelona. But that is not my preference, of course."
Xavi added that player form and club performances remain the ultimate guiding principle for his selections.
Oranje prepare for crucial Nations League double-header
With Taylor watching from Italy, the Netherlands turn their attention to high-stakes Nations League encounters against Greece on 13 November and Germany on 16 November.
Xavi's side also opted to retain young talents Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiël within the senior setup rather than releasing them to the Under-21 squad for European Championship play-offs.
Taylor will look to maintain his stellar club form in Serie A to force his way back into Oranje calculations ahead of future international windows.
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.