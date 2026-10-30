Xabi's sympathy! Alonso backs embattled Carrick but warns Blues will show no mercy

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso expressed great respect and sympathy for under-fire Manchester United boss Michael Carrick ahead of their Stamford Bridge encounter. Alonso admitted that high-profile management brings relentless pressure when results falter.
High-stakes clash puts Carrick's tenure under spotlight
Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday with manager Michael Carrick fighting to preserve his position following a dismal start to the Premier League campaign. United sit 15 points adrift of the summit after winning just one of their opening eight fixtures.
A humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth increased pressure on the 45-year-old coach.
However, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso insists United remain a dangerous proposition regardless of external noise.
Alonso reflects on personal connection with Carrick
Alonso revealed his respect for Carrick, reflecting on their history as opposing midfielders and recent interaction during a legends fixture. "I have great respect, I have big sympathy for Michael as a manager. I know him because we have played against each other, recently we played in a legends game, so we chatted a little bit," Alonso shared.
"He's a really good guy and you want to be around that, but apart from that, it's not for me to comment."
Addressing the immense media scrutiny facing both dugouts, Alonso added: "It's no news. You know it once you take the job and you need to deal with tough moments, to overcome difficult moments."
Chelsea prepare for motivated Red Devils side
Alonso rejected claims that Manchester United's current crisis makes them easier opponents to prepare for. "For me, it doesn't change. In any situation, we need to prepare the same way. We control what we can control," Alonso explained.
"United have a good squad, they have good players, good manager, so it's going to be a tough game and we'll have to be on our top in a good version of us to win the game."
"We need to have good control, good emotional control, be comfortable, be intense... The first goal, it's going to be important as well," the Spaniard detailed.
Crucial Premier League battle awaits at Stamford Bridge
Both clubs enter Saturday's encounter craving a transformative three points to reshape their domestic campaigns.
Alonso demands a sharp reaction from his players following last weekend's home loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.