Wrexham announce 'incredible' season ticket renewal rate under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney ahead of first year back in League Two

Wrexham have announced that there has been an "incredible" rate of season ticket renewals as they prepare to play in League Two.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh club secured its return to the Football League by topping the National League in 2022-23 under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. There are no more season tickets available, as 99.25 per cent of them have been rebought by current holders.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham won the National League last season and are preparing for their first season back in League Two since 2007-08, when they finished rock bottom. They have spent 16 years in the non-league wilderness, so the rate is of little surprise, and the club have also confirmed that their most expensive matchday ticket in 2023-24 will cost £24 ($30).

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The club are preparing for two glitzy friendlies in the USA, where they will face Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.