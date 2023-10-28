'Best years of my life' - Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney celebrate two years since remarkable Hollywood takeover

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney described his time at Welsh club as "two of the best years of my life" since he took over along with Ryan Reynolds.

McElhennney and Reynolds took over in 2021

Set foot at Racecourse ground for the first time on October 27

McElhennney loving his time with Wrexham

WHAT HAPPENED? The two Hollywood superstars took over Wrexham in a deal worth £2 million in February 2021. Since then the club has gained promotion to League Two after a hiatus of 15 years with a record 111 points in the previous campaign. Moreover, it is estimated that the valuation of the club has grown 300% more in the interim period, according to research from investment platform Saxo.

It has truly been an incredible journey for the 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' superstar since he set foot for the first time at Racecourse ground on October 27. McElhennney hailed his time with the club as "the best years" of his life as Wrexham shared the update on their official handle with a picture of the two superstars along with a caption that read: "Two years to the day since we welcomed our Co-Chairmen Rob McElhennney and Ryan Reynolds to Wrexham for the very first time. 🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC"

@robmcelhennney Instagram

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both McElhennney and Reynolds continue to remain invested in the club and have vowed to not stop until they realise their dream of playing in the Premier League. They also remain absorbed in the local community which has resulted in an increase in season-ticket holders which now stands at 7,150.

They are also making steady progress on the pitch as well under the guidance of Phil Parkinson. After a troubled start to their League Two campaign, Wrexham are gradually finding their feet and remain unbeaten in their last five matches which include three wins. They are currently third in the standings with 27 points from 15 matches.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham can potentially climb to the second spot if they beat familiar rivals Notts County in their next league fixture on Saturday at Meadow Lane.