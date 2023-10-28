Wrexham quick-fire double downs Notts County in eagerly-awaited rematch of National League promotion rivals

Wrexham came out on top in a pulsating clash against last term's promotion rivals Notts County.

Wrexham take spoils with quick-fire goals

Arsenal loanee Okonkwo makes key saves

Mullin and McClean pick up suspensions

TELL ME MORE: The two clubs fought out an epic National League title tussle last term and while not quite as dramatic, their eagerly-awaited first meeting back in the English Football League provided plenty of entertainment. A goalless first half saw Paul Mullin and James McClean both picking up their fifth bookings of the season, but the drama arrived in three breathless second-half minutes. Elliot Lee's deflected drive put Wrexham ahead on 73 minutes, before substitute Ollie Palmer doubled the Dragons' advantage three minutes later. In between, Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo denied David McGoldrick an equaliser with a fine save.

THE MVP: It was meant to be a day off for Wrexham captain Ben Tozer, who was left out of the travelling squad but came in as a late replacement for the injured Jordan Tunnicliffe. Tozer was superb in defence, caused havoc with his long throws and could even have a claim to scoring the decisive goal as Lee's strike appeared to rebound off his body.

THE BIG LOSER: The Notts County defence were a solid unit in their promotion charge last season but have been shipping alarming amounts of goals this season. Manager Luke Williams will be infuriated with the manner in which they conceded both goals today in a game that came down to finer details at both ends.

MATCH IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR NOTTS AND WREXHAM? League Two takes a break for a fortnight with FA Cup first round next weekend. Wrexham take a trip to Mansfield, while Notts host Crawley Town.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐