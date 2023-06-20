Wrexham to move for former Man Utd star! Ryan Reynolds and Co targeting Nick Powell on free transfer

Wrexham are considering a swoop to sign former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell this summer.

Wrexham weighing up potential swoop

Powell played for United between 2012 and 2016

Released by Stoke last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Powell is available as a free agent after leaving Stoke City at the end of the season, and Wrexham are considering a swoop for the 29-year-old, per the Daily Mirror. They report he was earning around £16,000-per-week at Stoke, but would need to take a significant pay cut, and accept dropping down the divisions to League Two following Wrexham's promotion, were he to move to Wales.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Powell made 25 league appearances for Stoke last season but just nine of those were starts. He made a total of nine first-team appearances for United, having been signed under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson, and was sent on loan to Wigan, Leicester and Hull before joining the Latics permanently in 2016.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wrexham are aiming to strengthen their squad as they gear up for a return to the Football League but have yet to get any deals over the line, with boss Phil Parkinson admitting that the club will find it incredibly difficult to bolster their starting XI in this market.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham play Manchester United and Chelsea in pre-season friendlies in the United States.