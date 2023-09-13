'Get this club to the Premier League' - Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker reveals Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds have lofty ambitions for League Two side

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker has confirmed that co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds want to take the club to the Premier League.

Ker revealed why Hollywood owners decided to buy Wrexham

Want to take Wrexham 'to the Premier League'

Dragons seventh in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been a fairytale journey for Wrexham ever since the Hollywood duo of McElhenney and Reynolds took over at the club. After managing to secure promotion to League Two within two years, the owners now aspire to be among the big boys as they want to take the Dragons to the Premier League one day.

Wrexham executive director Ker revealed how the Hollywood actors came to the decision on owning a football club and their ambitions for the Welsh side in the coming years.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on This Morning, Ker said: "I worked for Rob as a writer on Apple TV and I was watching the Sunderland documentary and we went into lockdown and I sent it to him and said 'Hey, you should watch, this will explain to you why I'm so obsessed with this sport that you think is, frankly, dumb and doesn't have enough points and everyone dives and all the things Americans tend to say about football.

Article continues below

"And he watched it and fell in love with it and said we should buy a football team and I was like 'ha ha yeah sounds cool, if you increase my pay maybe I can afford to buy a football team one day'. And he was like 'no, no seriously like how would we do this?' and so, I sat down and dropped a list of clubs and Wrexham was top and three years later I'm on This Morning. Slowly but surely over the last three years, I've found myself being like 'I think we're going to try and get this club to the Premier League'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Dragons are enjoying an unbeaten run of six matches in League Two and are currently seventh in the league table with 12 points from seven games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Phil Parkinson's side will be next seen in action against Grimsby Town on Saturday.