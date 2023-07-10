Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson explains preparations for glitzy USA pre-season tour as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's club get ready to face Man Utd & Chelsea

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson discusses preparations for their USA pre-season tour, anticipating matches against Man Utd and Chelsea.

Wrexham's pre-season tour plans

Adapted programme for US games

Importance of controlling player minutes

WHAT HAPPENED: Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson provided insights into the club's preparations for their upcoming pre-season tour in the United States. Following the takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham has experienced newfound success, earning promotion to the professional league after a long hiatus. Parkinson highlighted the unique nature of this pre-season and the high-profile games against Manchester United and Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Phil Parkinson: "Obviously it's a different preseason because of the lengths of the breakaway and the games we've got over there, so we've adapted our preseason programme leading into that slightly. Both the games we've had are going to be behind closed doors like today, an in-house game and next Saturday behind closed doors. The reasons for that are just that we want to control the minutes of every single player so we make sure that we go to America in the best possible shape”

WHAT MORE?: “The profile of these games is obviously a different level in terms of the anticipated attendance and also the experience of being in America where the club, through the documentary, has been well received, and we're looking to take that a step further with our performances on our travels."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's pre-season tour to the United States holds significant importance for the club, not only in terms of the high-profile opponents they will face but also the exposure they have gained through the documentary produced by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Additionally, the behind-closed-doors nature of the games allows Wrexham to meticulously manage player minutes and ensure they are in optimal condition for the tour.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT: The upcoming pre-season tour in the United States presents a unique opportunity for Wrexham to showcase their abilities against esteemed opponents like Manchester United and Chelsea. As Wrexham continues to experience new heights under the ownership of Reynolds and McElhenney, this tour will serve as a platform to further raise the club's profile.