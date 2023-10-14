'Absolute class player' - Wrexham boss hails Steven Fletcher after striker nets in stunning comeback win for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side

Phil Parkinson heaped on praise on Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher as the striker scored in the club's comeback win over Salford.

WHAT HAPPENED? A brace from Matt Smith handed Salford City a convincing 2-0 lead over the Red Dragons, but strikes from Elliot Lee, Steven Fletcher and Jordan Davies helped the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned side to clinch a dramatic comeback win in League Two.

After the match, manager Phil Parkinson was full of praise for the 36-year-old forward who brought the team back into the game by scoring the equaliser in the 88th minute before Davies netted the winner.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Parkinson said, "He's a class player, he's come in, obviously missed pre-season and then he's had a problem with his knee, had some fluid drained off. So he's not trained as much as he would have liked in the last 10 days or so, but look he's an absolute class player and he's shown that today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Welsh club continue their recent good form as they extended their streak to five matches without defeat now across all competitions. They are currently fifth on the league table with 23 points from 13 games.

WHAT NEXT? Parkinson's side will be next seen in action against Bradford City in League Two on October 21.