Wrexham newcomer Ben Foster pulls out all the celebrations in first match as ex-Premier League goalkeeper keeps clean sheet

Ben Foster kept a clean sheet in his first game since returning to Wrexham, and the former Premier League goalkeeper was all smiles at full-time.

Foster made second Wrexham debut

Kept clean sheet in 3-0 win

Enjoyed celebrations at full time

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex Manchester United and Watford shot stopper announced on Thursday he would be coming out of retirement to play for the Red Dragons after first-choice Rob Lainton suffered a long-term injury. In his second debut for the club some 18 years after his first, Foster blocked out the York City attack as Wrexham cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win - and the 39-year-old revelled in the post-match celebrations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Late goals from Sam Dalby and Elliott Lee added to a first-half Ryan Whitley own-goal as Wrexham impressed in front of co-owner Ryan Reynolds and his family, who were in attendance on Saturday. The Red Dragons picked up a vital three points in their battle for promotion from the National League, as they sit three points clear of second-placed Notts County with a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOSTER? The former Premier League shot stopper will be between the sticks in Wrexham's next league match at home to Oldham next Saturday.