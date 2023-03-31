'They're not laughing now!' - Wrexham’s 10-year plan to be playing Man Utd in the Premier League as co-owner Rob McElhenney airs his BIG ambitions

Rob McElhenney has stated that Wrexham hope to be competing with Manchester United as a Premier League club in the next “eight to 10 years”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The ambitious Welsh outfit – who are co-owned by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds – are preparing to face the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly during the summer of 2023. That contest will take place at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on July 26 – by which point Wrexham could be back in the Football League – with the Dragons hoping that their paths will cross with United on a more regular basis in the years to come.

WHAT THEY SAID: McElhenney told reporters at a promotional event for an exhibition game that will take place at the end of the Red Devils’ summer tour of the United States: “Our ultimate goal is to get to the Premier League, which a lot of people laughed at in the beginning, but I don't think they're laughing as much now. The truth is that the system is in place for that very thing to happen, so why not us and why not now? We would hope that at some point we would be playing Manchester United in the Premier League. We didn't realise it would be in three years, and obviously, this is a friendly, but we hope that maybe in eight to 10 years, we'll be playing you guys in competition.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney have never shied away from the fact that they want to see Wrexham reach the top-flight at some stage during their tenure, with the pair having completed their stunning takeover of the club back in February 2021.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are currently battling to secure automatic promotion out of the National League, with there seven fixtures left for them to take in this season as they sit level on points with Notts County but with two games in hand held on the high-flying Magpies.