WATCH: Wout goes wild! Weghorst races from halfway line to celebrate in front of Man Utd fans after penalty shootout triumph over Brighton

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst could not hide his delight after seeing the Red Devils make it through to the FA Cup final.

Weghorst features against Brighton

Scores in penalty shootout

Celebrates with fans after the win

WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst came on as substitute for Manchester United as the Red Devils beat Brighton on penalties at Wembley on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's side needed a shootout to overcome the Seagulls, winning 7-6 after the game had finished goalless after extra-tine. Weghorst did his job by converting his penalty and could not hold back the emotion after seeing Victor Lindelof smash home the winning kick for United. The Dutchman was the only player to turn around straight away and run towards the Red Devils supporters, with his run capped off by a well-executed knee-slide.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst only arrived at Manchester United on loan from Burnley in January, but has already picked up one winner's medal after featuring in the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle. Another final now beckons for the Red Devils as they go on to face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, June 3.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United's next game is against Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday.