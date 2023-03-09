Worst Neymar opinion around?! Darren Bent claims Brazilian couldn't play regularly at Arsenal because of 'baggage'

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent believes Neymar would only be a squad player at Arsenal due to him coming with "baggage".

Bent makes wild Neymar statement

Claims he wouldn't start for Arsenal

Brazilian could leave PSG this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Six years on from becoming the world record transfer, Neymar could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after a polarising career in France that has seen him hit the highest of highs and lowest of lows. As discussions over his future rumble on, former footballer and TalkSPORT pundit Bent has rather astoundingly suggested that the Brazilian - who has bagged at least 100 goals at three different clubs and is one of the world's most popular players - would not start for Arsenal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speculating over the 31-year-old's future on the TalkSPORT Drive show, quoted by the Daily Mail, Bent insisted that he'd pick Gabriel Martinelli instead: "I like our [Arsenal's] squad now so I'm sticking with Martinelli. Neymar in his pomp is unbelievable, but there are just times where things don't fit. When you look at the games he's played, he's played 20, 17, 15, 18, 22 and 20 [matches], he's always injured."

Bent continued, admitting Neymar is "world class" himself, before going on to say: "I'd have him as a squad player but he doesn't walk into anyone's starting XI. I'm not criticising his ability, honestly he's phenomenal. His ability is frightening. Some of the things he can do with a football, wow. But he comes with a bit of baggage. Look at what previous managers at PSG have said about working with him, he makes it incredibly difficult."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For all of his critics and his unfortunate fitness record throughout his time in Paris, Neymar has still managed to guide PSG to four Ligue 1 titles and a domestic quadruple in 2019-20, while falling just short of the Champions League that same season, as well as in the 2021 Copa America with Brazil.

The 31-year-old is undoubtedly one of the generation's greatest players and his statistics back that up, if not the eye test of simply watching him at work on a football pitch. TalkSPORT pundits have become somewhat notorious for their absurd takes, with Gabriel Agbonlahor ridiculed not too long ago for his assessment of Casemiro.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having to undergo surgery for another ankle injury has seemingly ended Neymar's 2022-23 campaign, meaning he was unable to stop PSG from being eliminated by Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 second leg.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Recovery is the priority for Neymar, who could be on the market this summer, or playing for a new head coach once again at PSG next season, with Christophe Galtier's future now up in the air.