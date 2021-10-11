World Cup 2022: Which teams have qualified for Qatar finals?

The road to World Cup 2022 is well and truly under way, with the qualification stages hotting up ahead of the tournament proper which takes place in December of next year.

And as the map to the finals continues, the identities of the teams participating in the tournament is steadily getting clearer.

Goal has what you need to know about which teams have qualified for World Cup 2022 so far, and this page will continue to be updated as the qualification stages take place.

What teams have qualified for the World Cup 2022?

Team Association Date qualified Qatar 🇶🇦 AFC December 2, 2010 Germany 🇩🇪 UEFA October 11, 2021

Qatar became the first nation to qualify for the 2022 World Cup automatically as hosts when they won the bid to host the tournament. It is their first appearance in the competition, never having qualified for the finals in the history of the World Cup.

Germany were the second team to qualify for the tournament after defeating North Macedonia in October 2021 and topping Group J.

How many teams from each association can qualify for World Cup 2022?

AFC (Asia) have an allocation of four of five teams* competing in the World Cup finals.

CAF (Africa) are allocated five teams, with CONCACAF (North, Central America and Caribbean) having three or four.

CONEMBOL (South America) have four or five teams competing.

UEFA (Europe) have the most teams able to qualify, with 13 spots.

OFC (Oceania) have zero or one spot.

Article continues below

*Inter-confederation play-offs are contested at the end of the qualification phase to determine how many teams from each confederation will end up competing in the 2022 finals.

A total of 32 teams will be participating in the tournament.

World Cup 2022 qualification schedule

Confederation Qualification start date Qualification end date AFC June 6, 2019 June 2022 CAF September 4, 2019 March 2022 CONCACAF March 24, 2021 June 2022 CONMEBOL October 8, 2020 June 2022 OFC March 2022 June 2022 UEFA March 24, 2021 March 29, 2022

What dates are World Cup 2022?

World Cup 2022 is set to take place in Qatar from November 21, 2022–December 18, 2022.