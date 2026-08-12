Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
WSL Champions Chelsea 2024-25 Getty Images
Book WSL Tickets
Rob Norcup

Women’s Super League 2026-27 tickets: WSL ticket prices, hospitality & season ticket information

SHOPPING
Tickets
WSL
Chelsea FC Women
Arsenal Women
Manchester City Women
Manchester United Women

Check out how you can see some of the world’s best women’s stars in action

With tournament-record attendances and global viewings surpassing 400 million, the impact of women's football has carried straight into the domestic game. 

As the 2026/27 Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) season kicks off, fan interest and stadium turnouts are higher than ever before.

Let GOAL show you how to secure tickets to WSL matches for the 2026/27 season, including where to buy them and estimated pricing.

How to buy Women’s Super League (WSL) match tickets?

The most reliable and cost-effective method for purchasing WSL tickets is directly through official club ticketing portals. 

Checking club sites regularly for sales windows and membership drops is highly recommended.

Single-match passes and season ticket packages are readily available for most WSL clubs, though purchasing early is essential for marquee fixtures, local derbies, and matches involving title contenders.

Key stadium initiatives continue to elevate the matchday experience for the 2026/27 campaign:

  • Arsenal Women: Playing 100% of their 13 WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium, offering single tickets as well as multi-game bundles.
  • Everton Women: Playing home WSL fixtures at the historic Goodison Park, creating a permanent marquee home on Merseyside.
  • Chelsea Women: Hosting major headliners at Stamford Bridge alongside select fixtures at Kingsmeadow.
  • Liverpool Women: Staging marquee league clashes at Anfield.

If official club allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms such as StubHub offer fan-to-fan resale options for high-demand fixtures. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

How much are Women’s Super League match tickets?

Check out the average adult season ticket and matchday prices for the forthcoming 2025/26 season:

ClubSeason TicketMatch Ticket
Arsenal£140 – £360£13.50 – £90
Aston Villa£80 – £110£10 – £20
Birmingham City£75 – £95£10 – £15
Brighton & Hove Albion£95 – £120£10 – £18
Charlton Athletic£75 – £95£10 – £15
Chelsea£70 – £130£12 – £40
Crystal Palace£80 – £100£10 – £18
Everton£100 – £120£10 – £20
Liverpool£75 – £100£10 – £25
London City Lionesses£85 – £110£10 – £18
Manchester City£85 – £105£14 – £35
Manchester United£85 – £110£12 – £25
Tottenham Hotspur£90 – £125£10 – £22
West Ham United£75 – £90£10 – £18

How can I watch or stream Women’s Super League matches?

The new WSL campaign will be the first of a new, five-year broadcast deal shared between Sky Sports and the BBC, which was agreed last October. It is understood that Sky will be showing 90% of the live matches.

You can also stream all the action on NOW and the Sky Sports app. NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows: 6-Month Saver Membership (£26 a month, 6-month minimum term) and Day Membership (£14.99, one-off payment). Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours. Flexible Month Membership (£29.99 a month, for 6 months). You can cancel anytime.

Frequently asked questions

The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Women’s Super League match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information and ticket release dates.
Season tickets and individual match tickets are readily available for the majority, if not all, of the Women’s Super League teams, although of course it’s worth purchasing tickets as soon as you can for some of the standout matches during the season involving the big sides and some of the derby encounters.
Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

2016Manchester City
2017Chelsea
2017–18Chelsea
2018–19Arsenal
2019–20Chelsea
2020–21Chelsea
2021–22Chelsea
2022–23Chelsea
2023–24Chelsea
2024–25Chelsea

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google