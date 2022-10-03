- Tough draw for Gunners
- Blues also face big tests
- 16 sides now know their fate
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues will also face Real Madrid, while the Gunners tackle Juventus. Spanish heavyweights Barcelona must overcome Bayern Munich in order to keep their bid for European glory alive. Elsewhere, German giants Wolfsburg face tricky tests in meetings with Slavia Prague and St Polten.
WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 GROUP STAGE DRAW IN FULL:
GROUP A
GROUP B
Chelsea
Wolfsburg
PSG
Slavia Prague
Real Madrid
St Polten
Vllaznia
Roma
GROUP C
GROUP D
Lyon
Barcelona
Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Rosengard
Zurich
Benfica
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lyon claimed a record-extending eighth Champions League triumph in 2021-22, with the dominant French outfit having emerged victorious in six of the last seven seasons. Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona are all former winners looking to get their hands on the ultimate prize once more.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are past finalists, with the Blues the reigning champions in the English Women’s Super League.
WHAT NEXT? The group stage will get underway on October 19-20, with six matchdays taking those involved through to December 21-22 – with the knockout rounds beginning in March 2023.