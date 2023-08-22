Which Women's World Cup star is a future Ballon d'Or winner? USWNT's Sophia Smith and England's Lauren James among the top five picks on INDIVISA's Table Talk brought to you by Venus

INDIVISA's Table Talk show takes a look towards the future by picking out five Ballon d'Or contenders who shone at the Women's World Cup.

New stars were born at the Women's World Cup, but who has what it takes to be crowned the best female player on the planet?

That was the question posed on the latest episode of INDIVISA's Table Talk, brought to you by Venus, with five incredibly talented young players tipped for future glory.

Unsurprisingly, Aitana Bonmati, the driving force behind Spain's triumph and one of the best midfielders in the world, is picked as a strong contender for the prestigious prize, which will be awarded later this year.

England's Lauren James also gets a nod for a future award despite missing a chunk of the tournament through suspension, having shone in the group stage with some memorable goals and clever assists.

The USWNT endured a torrid time down under, being dumped out in the round of 16, but Sophia Smith showed glimpses of her undoubted talent and looks set for an extremely bright future with both club and country.

To find out who else made the cut for Moyo, Sara and Lauren, simply watch the clip above.

INDIVISA's Table Talk is brought to you by Venus and their Move Your Skin campaign, which aims to eliminate 'skinconsciousness’ as a barrier to women’s and girls’ participation in sport by showing what real skin in sport looks like.