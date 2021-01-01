Wolfsburg forward Marmoush completes St. Pauli loan move

In a bid to get regular playing time, the Egypt youth international has been transferred to the Millerntor-Stadion outfit for the rest of 2020-21

forward Omar Marmoush has completed a loan move to German second division outfit FC St. Pauli.

The #BoysInBrown have strengthened in attack by taking 21-year-old Egyptian forward Omar #Marmoush on loan from @VfLWolfsburg_EN to the end of the season.#fcsp pic.twitter.com/h437z1Qae7 — FC St. Pauli English (@fcstpauli_EN) January 5, 2021

Since joining the giants from Premier League side Wadi Degla, the U23 star has starred for the senior team as well as Wolfsburg II.

However, having been frozen out of Oliver Glasner’s squad at the Volkswagen Arena – making just one substitute appearance for the in the 2020-21 campaign, he has been loaned to second-tier side for the rest of the season.

“The Boys in Brown have strengthened in attack by taking Omar Marmoush on loan from VfL Wolfsburg to the end of the season after director of sport Andreas Bornemann agreed terms with the player and officials of the Bundesliga club,” the club announced in a statement.

At the Millerntor-Stadion, Marmoush joins 's Afeez Aremu in Timo Schultz’s squad. He has expressed his delight teaming up with the Bundesliga 2 strugglers.

“I’m very happy the deal has gone through,” he told the club website. “I want to bring my strengths to St. Pauli and get as much playing time as possible, of course, to take the next step in my development.

“I look forward to getting started and getting to know my new teammates.”

St. Pauli are currently 17th in the log having accrued just eight points from 13 games played so far, and manager Omar feels the youngster’s addition is a big plus.

“Omar can be used flexibly in attack and thus gives us additional options up top and on the wings,” said the club boss. “He can make goals as well as score them.

"We’ve lacked punch up front recently and we hope to pose more of an attacking threat with this addition.”

This sentiment is also echoed by club’s director of sport Andrea Bornemann: “Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to find any consistency in attack this season due to injuries, so we wanted to add a player in this area who can play in different positions. Omar Marmoush has that versatility.”

The Egyptian could make his debut when St. Pauli take on Wurzburger Kickers on Wednesday evening.